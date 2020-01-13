SOM Biotech Achieves Relevant Advances in its Pipeline Leveraging on its Proprietary AI-based Drug Discovery Technology SOM[AI]- PRO

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOM Biotech, a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on orphan diseases, closes a remarkable year, achieving relevant advances in its drug development pipeline leveraging on its proprietary AI-based drug discovery technology SOMAI-PRO.

According to Raul Insa – CEO of SOM Biotech –, "2019 has been a great year, in which we have achieved major milestones in our pipeline development, that prove that our drug discovery strategy creates value from the very beginning of the entire process of identifying new candidate therapeutics for treating human diseases. We are using our proprietary technology - SOMAI-PRO - which ensures the highest predictivity in the identification of active molecules. SOMAI-PRO has allowed us to successfully finish the clinical phase 2a of two drugs with very positive results, which will contribute to treat two relevant neurodegenerative diseases more effectively, meeting high safety and tolerance standards."

Maria Zimina – Business Development Manager – underlines: "We successfully apply SOMAI PRO technology to identify drugs for the treatment of a specific disease, and to discover new mechanisms of action and new applications for a drug. The main strength of our AI technology is that it identifies the mechanisms of action (biological activity) of molecules and determines its non-structural analogs with similar biological activity. It allows us to identify effective drugs as well as new applications for drugs with a very high likelihood of success and reliable patent protection. This is a key differentiating factor in relation to most of other AI-based approaches, which use methods based on data mining, structural similarity, or the target structure.

Although we have focused our activities in re-innovating drugs to treat orphan diseases, we want to extend the scope of our drug discovery efforts. As a validated technology, SOMAI-PRO is suited to be applied for any therapeutic area and for new chemical entities. Specially, the latter is a clear competitive advantage which will enable us to accelerate and optimize drug discovery.

We aim at developing value creating partnerships with strategic partners, to leverage on the large intrinsic potential of SOMAI-PRO to discover new treatments to tackle some of the most acute diseases."

About SOM Biotech:

SOM Biotech (www.sombiotech.com) – established in 2009 - is a biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, Spain. SOM has an extensive portfolio of products that includes drugs for orphan diseases including TTR Amyloidosis, Huntington's disease, Adrenoleukodystrophy, Phenilketonuria, Niemann Pick, and Glioblastoma. The company engages in accelerated discovery of therapies through a proprietary artificial intelligence-based computational technology and develops strategic partnerships with major research centers and pharmaceutical companies

