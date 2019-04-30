Som Sleep Announces Milestone Distribution With World's Largest Retailer WalMart

"We are beyond proud to partner with such an established, prominent leader in the retail landscape to help serve millions of customers each day," says Abdul Khan, Co-Founder & President of Som Sleep. "As we continue to focus on our mission to help make it easier for people to sleep better, this is an important step in furthering our national brand footprint to extend our reach and distribution for customer access to Som Sleep."

Backed by an advisory board of world class doctors, nutritionists, dieticians, physical therapists, trainers and coaches and used by over 60 professional sports teams, Som Sleep is a non-habit forming, drug-free drink supplement. It's designed to deliver the benefits consumers expect from an effective sleep aid by facilitating the natural process of sleep and supporting proper sleep architecture to get the most out of every night.

Som Stack ingredients were selected to act on the highest-leverage points in the sleep regulation system to help consumers get to sleep faster and sleep better more consistently. There are three tiers of the Som Stack: nutritional support for your body's own sleep-regulating system; relaxing the mind and preparing the brain for a smooth transition from wake to sleep; and providing the signal for the brain to begin the process of preparing for sleep and generating properly structured sleep.

Backed by an advisory board of world class doctors, nutritionists, dieticians, physical therapists, trainers and coaches and used by over 60 professional sports teams, Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep.

