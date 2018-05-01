Som Sleep Celebrates Better Sleep Month With Two 3-Month Subscription Giveaways

"We created this company to make a better night's sleep easily accessible to all," said John Shegerian, Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "We're so excited to be giving away two 3-month subscriptions of Som!" After a near-death experience behind the wheel, Shegerian and his co-founders embarked on a mission to create a sleep solution that is drug-free, non-habit forming, and the only product of its kind to be NSF Certified for Sport.

The Original Som Sleep Formula took over a year to develop with countless iterations to finally achieve what Som feels is the perfect blend of taste and support for sleep. The scientifically advanced Som Stack™ includes active ingredients that are naturally found in your body, a healthy diet, and green tea. Magnesium and Vitamin B6 provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. Melatonin helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle. Som should be consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep.

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

