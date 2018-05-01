SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Som Sleep celebrates Better Sleep Month with two 3-month subscription giveaways to promote the Better Sleep Council's mission of improving sleep quality. Individuals can input their email address at getsom.com to enter the giveaway. The winner will be announced by 11:59pm Pacific Standard Time on June 1, 2018.
"We created this company to make a better night's sleep easily accessible to all," said John Shegerian, Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "We're so excited to be giving away two 3-month subscriptions of Som!" After a near-death experience behind the wheel, Shegerian and his co-founders embarked on a mission to create a sleep solution that is drug-free, non-habit forming, and the only product of its kind to be NSF Certified for Sport.
The Original Som Sleep Formula took over a year to develop with countless iterations to finally achieve what Som feels is the perfect blend of taste and support for sleep. The scientifically advanced Som Stack™ includes active ingredients that are naturally found in your body, a healthy diet, and green tea. Magnesium and Vitamin B6 provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. Melatonin helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle. Som should be consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep.
Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.
Contact: For media inquiries, contact Lily Allyn Gordon at lily@getsom.com.
SOURCE Som Friends, Inc.
