Som Sleep Debuts At The NATA Clinical Symposia And AT Expo

"We are glad to bring Som Sleep to this year's NATA Clinical Symposia and AT Expo," says John Shegerian, the company's Co-founder and CEO. "Athletic trainers are responsible with the tools necessary to reach his or her peak performance. We're glad to provide a safe, effective, NSF Certified for Sport option to help promote rest and recovery."

Founded in 1950, NATA is the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers and others who support the athletic training profession. Through passionate provision of unique services, athletic trainers become an integral part of an athlete's inter-professional healthcare team. The mission of NATA, which is comprised of 45,000 members, is to represent, engage, and foster the continued growth and development of the athletic training profession. The NATA Clinical Symposia and AT Expo runs through June 29, 2018.

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com and Amazon. It is also available at GNC, Bristol Farms, Central Market, and Down to Earth. You can find the store closest to you using the Som Sleep Store Locator. Apply now to join the Som SleepAffiliate Program, and find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

