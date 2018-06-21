Som Sleep Debuts At The Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society & Society Of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers Annual Meeting

"Sleep is critical to helping professional athletes rest, recover, and reach their peak both mentally and physically," says John Shegerian, the Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "We are thrilled to bring Som to the PHATS/SPHEM Annual Meeting to give athletic trainers a safe, NSF Certified for Sport option to help professional hockey players get quality sleep."

PHATS and SPHEM encourage the application of the most advanced knowledge and techniques in the prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of sports injuries to professional hockey players. Both organizations serve as a space for athletic trainers to share ideas, techniques, and experiences related to the safe participation in the sport of hockey, as well as the continued advancement of the athletic training profession. The Annual Meeting runs through June 24, 2018.

"Both during my playing career as well as in my current life as an analyst and businessman, sleep has played a vital role in physical and mental health," said Jeremy Roenick, former NHL all-star and member of the Som Sleep Advisory Board. "One of the largest complaints of professional athletes in any sport is a lack of restorative sleep. Som is a first of its kind NSF Certified for Sport sleep supplement that should be a part of every pro-athlete's health regimen."

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com and Amazon. It is also available at GNC, Bristol Farms, and Central Market. You can find the store closest to you using the Som Sleep Store Locator. Apply now to join the Som SleepAffiliate Program, and find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

