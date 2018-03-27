Som Sleep Featured on Cheddar as Supplement Helping to Combat Sleep Deprivation

"People are not looking to take another pill. They're not looking to mix powders. They don't really love taking shots," Bent shares with Cheddar's Alyssa Julya Smith. "One of the big ideas with Som was really to build a format where it was really easy for folks to build it into their lifestyle... [and] into their healthy sleep habits."

1 in 3 American adults are not getting enough sleep. That's why it's no surprise that all of Som Sleep's co-founders are connected to creating a sleep solution because of their own personal experiences. Sleep deprivation stems from a number of different factors - from screen time to stress levels to diet to travel - so Som aims to combat sleep problems from multiple avenues. Som provides nutritional support to help optimize your natural sleep cycle, helps relax brain activity, and begins the transition into the deep, healthy, restorative sleep that provides the benefits consumers want from a sleep supplement.

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

