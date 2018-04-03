Som Sleep Highlighted on New Hope Network as Tasty and Effective Supplement

"[Som is] really special because they help support the body's natural processes to put you in the right state for a deep sleep," says Jenna Blumenfeld, New Hope Network's Senior Food Editor. "Sleep is such a great way to have better wellness throughout your entire life. It's a really tasty product and it works."

The scientifically advanced Som Stack™ includes active ingredients that are naturally found in your body, a healthy diet, and green tea. Magnesium and Vitamin B6 provide nutritional support to help ensure your body's natural sleep cycle is operating as effectively as possible, while L-Theanine and GABA promote relaxation. Melatonin helps you begin the transition to deep, restorative sleep.

"We were thrilled to introduce Som Sleep to Expo West and are even more excited to see it included in a key roundup of functional products," says John Shegerian, the company's Co-founder and CEO. "We spent over a year developing Som to ensure that it was not only effective, but also that the taste met our standards. To see it highlighted amongst the Expo West community is truly an honor."

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

