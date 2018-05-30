"Our Ambassador and Affiliate program attracts top industry leaders who are genuinely passionate about Som Sleep," says John Shegerian, the company's Co-Founder and CEO. "Anyone with a unique voice can become a part of the Som movement. Whether you struggle with sleep-deprivation or want to feel more well-rested in the morning, you can take your sleep to the next level with Som and help others do the same."

Individuals can now apply to join the Som Sleep Ambassador and Affiliate Program. Benefits of the program include joining Som on the journey to a better night's sleep, as well as:

Product to giveaway to your audience

Earning extra income

Monetizing your blog, YouTube channel, and/or podcast

The freedom to use your social channels (i.e. Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) to amplify earnings

Once an applicant has been approved for the Som Sleep Ambassador and Affiliate Program, they will be given a unique affiliate link to share with their network and audience. The more an individual promotes Som Sleep, the higher their capacity to earn. Apply now to start earning today! Som has 50 ambassadors already on board.

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Apply now to join the Som Sleep Affiliate Program, and find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

Contact: For media inquiries, contact Lily Allyn Gordon at lily@getsom.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/som-sleep-launches-ambassador-and-affiliate-program-300656119.html

SOURCE Som Friends, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.getsom.com

