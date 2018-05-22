Som Sleep Now Available For Purchase At UFC Legend Dan Henderson's Athletic Fitness Center

Henderson is one of the most renowned champions in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA) with titles in multiple organizations and weight classes over the course of a storied career that began in 1997. Distinguished by his ferocity in the ring and his humility outside of it, Henderson owns more major tournament titles than any other athlete in MMA history. He co-founded the Team Quest Fight Club with Randy Couture and now owns Dan Henderson's Athletic Fitness Center, the premier fitness center in Temecula. Henderson offers classes and programs to meet the needs of everyone regardless of age or previous experience. Whether an individual is into cardio, spin, kettlebells, boxing, Jiu Jitsu, MMA, weight lifting, or something else altogether, the state-of-the-art facility has just the thing.

"We are thrilled to announce that Som Sleep is now available at Dan Henderson's Athletic Fitness Center," says John Shegerian, the company's Co-founder and CEO. "As one of the most accomplished athletes, Henderson understands the importance of sleep in training and recovery. We are glad to be able to offer a safe, NSF Certified for Sport solution to help people take their sleep to the next level."

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Apply now to join the Som Sleep Affiliate Program, and find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

