Som Sleep Partners With Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation For Blue Diamond Gala

Harnessing the power of the Dodger brand and a passionate fan base, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will host its Blue Diamond Gala on Monday, June 11, 2018 at Dodger Stadium. The star-studded "blue carpet" to the pre-show party opens at 5:00pm, with a private concert by Grammy-winning artist John Legend to follow. Guests will receive Som Sleep to take home with them, as the company strives to bring a better night's sleep to all.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation impacts the lives of underserved youth in some of the most challenged neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The foundation leverages key partnerships to implement programs that directly serve these young people and communities at large and provides grants to nonprofit organizations.

"We are so excited to partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation for the Blue Diamond Gala, especially considering their focus on the underserved youth of Los Angeles," says John Shegerian, the Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "We are glad we can provide a safe, NSF Certified for Sport option to help all those in need of a better night's sleep."

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com and Amazon. It is also available at select retailers, which can be found via the Som Sleep Store Locator. Apply now to join the Som Sleep Affiliate Program, and find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

