Som Sleep Partners With NFL Great Jared Allen's Charity Homes For Wounded Warriors For Memorial Day

"We are truly honored to partner with Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors this Memorial Day," says John Shegerian, the Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "Insomnia is not only the most commonly reported symptom of posttraumatic stress disorder, but it has also risen 372% among military personnel in the last decade. We are glad to be able to provide some relief from sleepless nights, especially for those that have bravely served our country."

Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors provides support to injured United States military veterans by building fully accessible homes to meet each individual's needs, one wounded warrior at a time. The foundation was founded in 2009 by retired Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen after he returned home from a United Service Organizations (USO) trip to military bases in the Middle East. Allen was so moved by the dedication and sacrifices that soldiers make every day that he wanted to say thank you by making life for wounded veterans just a little bit easier when they returned home.

"We are so, so grateful to Som Sleep and all of its customers for supporting our mission of building handicap accessible homes for our wounded veterans," says Allen. "We can't do what we do without support like this. Thank you!"

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Apply now to join the Som Sleep Affiliate Program, and find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

