Som Sleep Teams Up with Sleep Coach Beth Wyatt, Sleep Crown, and TrueDark for Better Sleep Month Giveaway

"We're so excited to have the opportunity to work with Beth Wyatt, Sleep Crown, and TrueDark," says John Shegerian, the Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "Collaborating with these dynamic, like-minded brands helps further our mission to democratize sleep."

The Sleep Better Kit will include:

Som Sleep Original 24-Pack — Som includes active ingredients that are naturally found in your body, a healthy diet, and green tea. Drink one can 30 minutes before bed. It's that simple. Best of all, Som is drug-free, gluten-free, and vegan.

3-Hour Private Coaching Package with Beth Wyatt — Wyatt provides safe, natural, and practical solutions to relieve insomnia, restlessness, and bedtime anxiety. Work one-on-one with her to prioritize rest and transform your sleep habits by designing your own peaceful evening ritual.

Sleep Crown — Designed to elevate the sleep experience, the Sleep Crown is a natural, hypoallergenic, and super soft sleep aid that provides gentle pressure over the crown of the head, blocks out light, and muffles sound. The Sleep Crown includes the Over-the-Head Pillow, Pillow Case and soothing Pillow Mist.

TrueDark Elite Boxed Set — Stylish, streamlined, and lightweight, these glasses help block unwanted light. Use Daywalkers during waking hours, then switch to Twilights as Sleep approaches to avoid the harmful effects of blue light. The Elite Box Set also includes two hard shell glasses cases and a microfiber lease cleansing cloth.

The winner will be contacted on May 11, 2018 by 11:59PM PDT.

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non habit-forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

