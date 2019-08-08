Soma Celebrates 15 Years with $15 In-Store Only Bra Sale Event

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS' (NYSE: CHS) intimates brand, Soma®, today announced its upcoming $15 bra sale* event in celebration of the brand's 15 years of providing superior service, innovative solutions and the perfect fit to women across the U.S. The Soma® anniversary sale event will take place in-store only on Sunday, August 11.

Soma®, launched and designed exclusively by women, offers customers what they really want – high quality, uncompromising comfort and the perfect fit, provided through innovative solutions and personalized service. Today, with over 250 boutiques and outlets nationwide and 2,200 bra fit experts, Soma® has helped more than 5 million women find their perfect bra fit.

"Over the past 15 years, we've supported and celebrated women by providing them with personalized service and innovative, comfortable yet feminine intimates solutions to help them look and feel their very best," said Mary van Praag, President, Intimates Group at Chico's FAS, Inc. "All of our products – from our Cool Nights pajamas to our Enbliss and Vanishing collections of bras and underwear – are designed with innovation at the forefront, to help our customers feel confident and supported. We're proud to continue this legacy and pleased to have our valued, loyal and new customers join us in celebrating the Soma anniversary in-store sale event."

In addition to offering all women the opportunity to purchase one Soma® bra for $15*, the brand will be donating $1 for every bra purchased throughout the event, up to $100,000, to I Support the Girls**.

Soma® was built on the belief that every woman deserves a quality bra and, 15 years later, the women-led design and innovation teams remain at the forefront of developing solutions to provide unparalleled comfort and support. Key highlights in Soma® history include:

2004: Soma® opens first store in Fort Myers, FL with commitment to service, solutions and fit for women of all shapes and sizes.

with commitment to service, solutions and fit for women of all shapes and sizes. 2007: Soma® introduces its Cool Nights® Pajamas.

2009: Soma® designs its #1 bra style, Vanishing Back®.

2010: Soma® launches its Bra Donation, which has collected over 2 million bras to help women in domestic violence and homeless shelters to date.

2018: Soma® introduces Enbliss®, its softest bra ever.

2019: Soma® revolutionizes bra fittings for women with SOMAINNOFIT™, a fit-measuring bra, which helps women find their perfect bra fit by connecting via Bluetooth to an app that quickly recommends a personally curated selection of Soma bras based on four key body measurements.

The $15 bra event* is one per customer, in-store only and one-day only, on August 11, 2019.

To learn more about Soma's powerful solutions and to take advantage of convenient services like online fit tools and live chat, visit Soma.com.

* Shop any Soma® boutique (including outlets) to receive one Soma® brand bra for $15, while supplies last (plus taxes and shipping, if any). Offer may not be combined with other coupons or offers, except SOMA REWARDS® certificates. Soma's price adjustment policy is not valid on this offer. Employees are excluded from this offer. Not valid on the purchase of charity items (including donations), gift cards, any non-Soma brands or the SOMAINNOFIT™ bra. In the event of a return, refunded amount will not exceed amount paid. One bra per person. No cash value. Valid August 11, 2019 Only.

** Soma® shall donate to I Support the Girls one dollar ($1.00) from the sale of every Soma® branded bra sold in its U.S. boutiques on August 11, 2019, up to one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00). I SUPPORT THE GIRLS (ISTG) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that collects and distributes donations of new and gently used bras and individually sealed tampons and maxi pads to women and girls nationally and internationally. Visit www.isupportthegirls.org for more information.

About Chico's FAS, Inc.

The Company, through its brands – Chico's®, White House Black Market®, Soma® and TellTale™ – is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of May 4, 2019, the Company operated 1,410 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 84 international franchise locations in Mexico and one domestic franchise airport store. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third party channels.

For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

About Soma

The Soma® brand was founded in 2004 for the woman who refuses to compromise – who wants pretty and practical, soft and supportive. Soma offers bras, panties, sleep and loungewear with ingenious solutions that balance beauty and brains. The brand currently operates nearly 300 boutiques and outlets nationwide and is available online at www.soma.com .

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chicosfas.com

