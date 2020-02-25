Soma® Expands its Dominance of the Vanishing® Collection by Adding the New Vanishing® 360 Bra and Panty Styles

"With over 15 years of experience and a 90% bra fit satisfaction rate, Soma continuously focuses on women and their changing bodies throughout every stage of their life," says Mary van Praag, President, Intimates Group of Chico's FAS. "Our new Vanishing 360 bra and panty collection aims to give our customers exactly what they told us they want –perfect smoothing, no-show t-shirt bra and no-ride, no-roll panties."

The Vanishing® 360 bras aim to deliver 360 degrees of no-show, smooth comfort from the back, front and sides. The collection debuts in three styles – perfect coverage, perfect coverage front close and unlined front close. The innovative bra has stretch cups with ultra-thin padding for a disappearing neckline while helping to smooth from every angle, and is available in 43 sizes – 32A-44G, the brands most size inclusive bra collection. The new bras offer a variety of colors and prints and are available for $58.

Soma's Vanishing® 360 panty collection features raw cut edges, 4-way stretch fabric and stay-in-place exposed spandex to help prevent rolling or riding. The collection is offered in 3 silhouettes, including hipster, modern brief and a retro thong, and is available in multiple colors for $18.

Soma® first launched its Vanishing® Back bra collection in 2009, and began its dominance as a leader in innovative solutions. The collection already has over 25 million Vanishing® products sold since its inception.

With nearly 300 boutiques nationwide, including 2200 trained bra fit experts, and a growing e-commerce business, Soma is a leader in transformation using beautiful, innovative bra, panty and sleep solutions that fit women's bodies.

About Soma

Founded, designed and led by women, Soma® has been focused on what women want and need from day one. Soma® offers bras, panties, sleep and loungewear with beautiful solutions and effortless style. The brand currently operates nearly

300 boutiques and outlets nationwide, with over 2,200 bra fit experts and a 90% bra fit satisfaction rate*.

*Based on customer bra fit experience surveys, conducted by an independent third party.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC .

The Company, through its brands – Chico's®, White House Black Market®, Soma® and TellTale™ is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of November 2, 2019, the Company operated 1,373 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 89 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airports locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com, and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels. For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com.

