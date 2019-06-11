SOMA Global Partners With Carbyne to Bring Fully Cloud-native Call-handling and Dispatching Solutions to Public Safety

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMA Global , an innovator in cloud-based dispatch software, today announced that it is partnering with Carbyne , a global leader in public safety, to build a fully integrated Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and call handling platform entirely in the cloud.

The increased flexibility and efficiency provided by this cloud-native solution is crucial to dispatch and emergency call handling, where every second counts. The integrated solution allows a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) to be established anywhere where there is a secure, high-speed internet connection. Public locations like libraries, municipal buildings or schools can become fully functioning PSAPs in seconds: Call-takers and dispatchers simply need to log in to the platform to be back online.

The SOMA Global partnership with Carbyne expands upon Carbyne's strategy of partnering with cloud-based technology innovators. Carbyne's industry leading NG911 platform is powered by Cisco technology, making it both powerful and adaptable for advanced partner capabilities.

The partnership also opens a great deal of opportunity for improved public safety response. The cloud-native approach taken by these two technology leaders drives enhanced resiliency through an array of diverse routing paths, easier integration with advanced applications, and a cost-effective approach to call handling and dispatch due to the elimination of on-premise servers.

Carbyne, a provider of call handling solutions is proven to be highly effective in a number of global deployments, delivers rich, accurate, insightful data from any connected device to PSAPs, providing call-takers with industry-leading location, live video streaming from smartphones, municipal cameras and drones, voice failover and chat to 911 capabilities. Carbyne's platforms process millions of emergency calls each day for clients around the world.

"There is a great deal of untapped potential in public safety at this time," said Peter Quintas, CEO & Co-Founder of SOMA Global. "The technologies being used in most Emergency Communications Centers are 20+ years old, the enterprise space and the federal government have moved on to more efficient, more flexible and more effective technologies, it is time for public safety to take a huge leap forward. Working together with Carbyne, we see enormous opportunity to provide best-of-breed solutions for public safety."

"We are excited to be working with SOMA Global to help enrich the future of technology in emergency services," said Amir Elichai, CEO & Founder of Carbyne. "At Carbyne we are laser-focused on delivering the best solutions with the best technology partners in the marketplace, partners such as Cisco and AWS. SOMA Global fits that mold perfectly, they are taking an innovative and inspired approach to emergency response technology. Our combined solutions will be a huge leap forward for public safety."

Attendees at the National NENA Conference (June 14-19) in Orlando, Florida can visit Carbyne's booth #837 to learn more.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global was founded to redefine and deliver modern, best-of-breed public safety solutions with a primary focus on saving lives and protecting first responders. SOMA Global is a team of public safety and technology veterans that understands and respects the value of a partnership with an agency. Their "Public Safety as a Service" Platform offers the best Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Dispatch, Records Management and Jail solutions on the market. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or at www.somaglobal.com

About Carbyne

Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology, enabling real-time emergency communication for citizens and Public Safety Answering Points (dispatch centers). Their Next-Generation 911, cloud-native incident response system sits on a global infrastructure in the AWS cloud, supported by a powerful ecosystem. Carbyne is the only Cisco Solution Partner approved for 911. Delivering advanced IP-enabled communication features, proactive, 24x7x365 support, AI-enriched response functionalities, IoT-enabled capabilities and state-of-the-art caller solutions, Carbyne is delivering the future of public safety and first response, today.

Founded in 2014, Carbyne is led by a team of entrepreneurs and technological experts. The company has offices in Tel Aviv, Mexico and Europe, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit carbyne911.com.

Contact:

Justine Rosin

+1-917-724-2176

justine@headline.media

SOURCE Soma Global and Carbyne