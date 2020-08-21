Soma Launches Brand Refresh with a Strong Message of Inclusivity and Comfort

Soma is the only national intimate apparel omnichannel retailer dedicated to comfort and inclusivity for women. The brand is devoted to its dominance as an industry leader in inclusivity, using a wide range of diverse models and influencers, including various ages, shapes, sizes and ethnicities.

"It's important for our logo to evolve as we do. We took the capital S of our previous logo, in Snell font, and turned it on its side – just as we have done with the new brand vision," states Grabel. "The flourish of the S symbolizes the curve of a woman's body, the softness of our latest collection and the ability to shift into something new."

For over 15 years, the women-led design team has crafted bras and panties, pajamas and loungewear that aim to make women feel comfortable and confident. Soma understands that women want and deserve fashion and function without compromise.

Soma continues to embrace ultimate comfort by launching a new modern loungewear collection, Soma WKND™. The Soma WKND™ collection consists of multiple fabrications that are extremely soft and lightweight. Soma WKND™ also includes styles with sustainable eco-yarn that are comprised of soft recycled yarns made from plastic bottles which require less energy. The collection is available in a variety of colors in sizes XS-XXL and ranges from $34-$89.

"We support our customer through all phases of her life and encourage her to find joy in the everyday details," continued Grabel. "Now more than ever, she is looking for comfortable solutions to fit her current lifestyle."

Additionally, the brand introduced:

Embraceable® Signature Lace bra and panty collection with floral lace designs

Soma Sensual sleepwear, bras and panties that are comprised of sensuous silk and satin fabrics; and

Enbliss® Soft Stretch panties with lightweight, breathable fabric in four styles.

Rooted in comfortable design, the Vanishing® bra and panty collections, Enbliss® bra collection and Cool Nights® sleepwear have garnered a dedicated following of millions of loyal women who refuse to compromise. The new product launches announced today build on Soma's legacy of innovation and solutions for women.

With over 1,500 bra fit experts and a 90% bra fit satisfaction rate*, Soma continues to be a leader in transformation using innovative solutions that fit women's bodies.

*Based on customer bra fit experience surveys, conducted by an independent third party.

About Soma

Founded in 2004, Soma has been focused on what women want and need from day one. Soma's all-women led design team has crafted bras and panties, pajamas and loungewear to make women feel both comfortable and confident. Now, there are over 250 Soma boutiques and outlets nationwide, a monthly catalogue, and 24/7 shopping at soma.com.

About Chico's FAS, Inc.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of February 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,341 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 70 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise also is available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, visit www.chicosfas.com.

