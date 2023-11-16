Soma Pandey Joins Tredence as Chief Human Resources Officer

News provided by

Tredence Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence announced today that Soma Pandey has joined the company as the Chief Human Resources Officer.

Continue Reading
Soma Pandey Joins Tredence as Chief Human Resources Officer
Soma Pandey Joins Tredence as Chief Human Resources Officer

Soma Pandey, a seasoned human resources leader with over twenty-five years of global experience, excels in transforming talent capabilities to align with the business strategies of advanced technology-driven companies. In her previous roles as Chief Human Resources Officer and in other executive positions at Firstsource, Mastek, ITC Ltd, Randstad, Accenture, and Cognizant, Pandey shaped comprehensive global people programs that empowered employees to contribute meaningfully to achieving company business objectives.

"I am excited to join Tredence as it continues to strengthen its position, working with global clients across multiple industries as high-impact advisors to address the last-mile challenges with data, analytics, and AI," says Soma Pandey, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tredence. "Tredence has an open, warm, and high-achievement culture, where we encourage each Tredencian to excel in ACE as Advisors to our clients, Coach-Captains to our teams, and Entrepreneurs for our business. As the CHRO, I look forward to collaborating closely with key stakeholders to ensure we nurture this essence as we enter our ambitious growth phase. My belief is that all talent practices – from onboarding to performance management to career paths and learning should align to deliver the ACE experience not just to our people, but also to our clients, as well as to the communities we live in."

"Tredence has quadrupled its workforce in the last 2-3 years and has experienced rapid expansion. Soma's experience will be instrumental in building an agile and inclusive culture. Her expertise in building the workforce of the future and optimizing operating models will be vital as we collaborate with clients to integrate AI into their businesses," says Shub Bhowmick, CEO of Tredence.

Currently, Tredence employs 2,300 people. By the end of 2024, the company plans to expand its workforce to 3,500. Additionally, the expansion will create jobs in India, North America, Canada, and the UK. The company also plans to open a near-shore delivery center in the Middle East and Latin America.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms & accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is Great Place to Work-Certified and a 'Leader' in the Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Services. Tredence is 2000-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278760/Soma_Pandey_CHRO_Tredence.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tredence Inc.

Also from this source

Tredence bags 2 Gold at Brandon Hall Group Awards for Innovation in Learning & Talent Management

Tredence bags 2 Gold at Brandon Hall Group Awards for Innovation in Learning & Talent Management

Tredence, a leading Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions company, announces its recent success in winning two esteemed awards at...
Google Names Tredence the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year

Google Names Tredence the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year

Tredence Inc., a global leader in data science and AI solutions, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.