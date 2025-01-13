SOMACELL™ TO HOST LAUNCH EVENT WITH PAGE SIX AHEAD OF NY FASHION WEEK

IT Intelligent Treatment Set to Unveil Future of Non-Surgical Facial Regeneration

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Intelligent Treatment, a New York based leading medical aesthetic clinic, will host their SomaCell™ launch event on Monday, February 3. The event will feature SomaCell ™, an industry-disrupting innovation in the non-surgical facelift arena and will include an interview lead by Elana Fishman from Page Six Style.

Since 2007, SomaCell™ Founder and President Kim Laudati has pioneered patient centered medical aesthetic treatments focused on delivering curated care. The event will provide guests the opportunity to interact with the SomaCell™ device, hear about the US Trademarked process and see, firsthand, how it delivers revolutionary non-surgical results.

"My passion for skin vitality stems from both a loving and self-interested perspective," said Kim Laudati, Founder and President of SomaCell™. "I wanted to age as naturally, mysteriously, and as gracefully as possible - SomaCell™ holds the key. It's the first truly novel technology to enter the U.S. medical aesthetic market since Ultherapy introduced facial ultrasound in 2008. Unlike other devices, SomaCell™ is non-wounding, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of gender, ethnicity, sun exposure, or age. I'm thrilled to share this breakthrough process that I created and the technology with the world."

Elana Fishman, Page Six Style & Shopping Director, will lead a Q&A session with Kim and her team, discussing the advancements in skin care technology this product brings.

The event will be hosted at The Le Jardin Rooftop, located inside the Le Meridien Hotel on 57th St between 6th and 7th Ave in New York.

For more information about IT Intelligent Treatment, SomaCell™, or the upcoming launch event, please contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations

ABOUT SOMACELL™

Owned and developed by IT Intelligent Treatment, SomaCell™ is a cutting-edge, novel innovation in the U.S. non-surgical "facelift" market. Unlike old, traditional technologies that rely on heat to create dermal wounding to stimulate the wound-healing response, SomaCell™ works harmoniously with the body's natural processes. It penetrates through all layers, beyond just the skin, to address connective tissue concerns such as laxity, wrinkles, and sagging.

ABOUT IT INTELLIGENT TREATMENT

IT Intelligent Treatment, based on Billionaires Row in New York City, is a premier medical and wellness clinic specializing in patient-centered regenerative treatments and advanced medical aesthetics. In addition to delivering cutting-edge care, the clinic serves as a certified training center for medical doctors and nurses, ensuring the highest standards of excellence in the field of aesthetic medicine.

ABOUT PAGE SIX

Page Six is a world leader in celebrity and entertainment news. As a daily must-read for those who want to stay in the know, Page Six features breaking news and the inside scoop on the latest top stories. Page Six has evolved into its own iconic and powerful brand reaching audiences across all platforms including print, digital, podcasting, TV, video, and social.

Founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801, the New York Post is the oldest continuously published daily newspaper in the United States and one of the nation's premier digital destinations for news, sports and entertainment. The Post Digital Network is comprised of the flagship NYPost.com, PageSix.com, including Page Six Style, and Decider.com, covering streaming television and movies. The New York Post and the New York Post Digital Network are owned by News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

