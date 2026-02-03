SOMA.finance Affiliate Tritaurian Obtains Licensure for Full Operational Launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMA Finance, Incorporated ("SOMA.finance" or "SOMA") and Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated ("Tritaurian") are pleased to announce that Tritaurian has obtained all necessary licensure to support a full product launch of the SOMA hybrid-decentralized blockchain issuance and trading platform. Tritaurian, which was already the first non-ATS broker-dealer to obtain licenses for issuance of blockchain based securities, has now become the first broker-dealer to obtain the necessary licenses to operate a non-custodial, decentralized platform for the trading of blockchain based securities.

With the obtained licenses, investors worldwide, including U.S. retail investors, will be able to buy and sell blockchain securities including listed public stocks, treasuries, corporate and government bonds and natively issued private placement securities. The blockchain tokens traded will be the actual securities conferring ownership, voting and dividend rights, with no special purpose vehicles or other non-direct ownership layers between the owner and the stock. The platform is chain agnostic, and not restricted to any particular layer 1 or 2 blockchain. Additionally, listed equities and bonds will be freely transferable to and from SOMA and accounts with other financial firms, including traditional brokerage accounts.

In addition to interacting with traditional markets directly on chain, integrating real world assets with blockchain assets, SOMA users will have the opportunity to engage investing strategies native to decentralized exchanges such as staking and other rewards pools. These rewards will be in addition to the traditional streams of income from securities including both dividends and coupon payments, which will go directly to holders and fully paid stock lending returns which will be shared with both holders of the securities and holders of the $SOMA tokens, which are shares of SOMA's Series A Preferred Stock.

About SOMA Finance, Incorporated

SOMA.finance will be the world's first hybrid decentralized marketplace for digital assets and compliant digital securities. SOMA Finance, Incorporated ("SOMA") will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including crypto assets and digital securities, and a semi-permissionless, regulated DeFi marketplace. All securities services are offered though Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated.

Website: www.soma.finance

About Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated

Tritaurian Capital is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available here. Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Tritaurian is also the first broker-dealer to be approved to allow peer-to-peer decentralized trading of listed and non-listed equities and bonds. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transferability, transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.

Website: www.tritauriancapital.com

SOURCE SOMA.finance