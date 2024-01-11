SOMA.finance Announces Launch Date for $SOMA Token Sale

News provided by

SOMA.finance

11 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

Sale to Begin January 17, 2024 in Partnership with CF Portal Akemona

 HONG KONG and NEW YORK , Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMA Finance, Incorporated ("SOMA" & "SOMA.finance") is a joint project between MANTRA and Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated ("Tritaurian") that is building the critical infrastructure and new functionality for decentralized finance (DeFi).

SOMA announces the launch of its Series A Preferred Stock (which will be represented by the $SOMA token) crowdfunding, pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act (15 U.S.C. 77d(a)(6)), on January 17, 2024.  The $SOMA token will allow users to invest in SOMA's secure, non-custodial platform, SOMA.finance, which leaves investors themselves, not third parties, in control of their assets.  SOMA.finance is operated by Tritaurian, the first non-alternative trading system (ATS) broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using blockchain technology.

In conjunction with the platform launch, SOMA has filed a Regulation Crowdfunding offering memorandum with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its Series A Preferred Stock, represented by the $SOMA Token. The $SOMA token will represent both a financial instrument of the company as well as the platform token for SOMA.finance.

In order to access the offering, investors will need to register with SOMA.finance at:

https://onboard.soma.finance/home

Information on the $SOMA token can be found at:

https://app.soma.finance/starter

Purchases of the $SOMA token can be made through the Reg CF portal Akemona at:

https://akemona.com/offerings/soma

About SOMA.finance

SOMA.finance will be the world's first hybrid decentralized marketplace for digital assets and compliant digital securities. As a joint project between DeFi Platform MANTRA and Tritaurian Holdings, owner of FINRA licensed broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, SOMA Finance, Incorporated ("SOMA") will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including crypto assets and digital securities, and a semi-permissionless, regulated DeFi marketplace. Website: www.soma.finance 

About Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated

Tritaurian Capital is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available here. Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transferability, transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.  Website: www.tritauriancapital.com

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a first of its kind, vertically-integrated blockchain ecosystem. The MANTRA OMniverse encompasses the MANTRA DAO; MANTRA Nodes: the cornerstone of the vertically integrated stack offering PoS staking; MANTRA Chain: a protocol for regulated assets in the Cosmos ecosystem; and MANTRA Finance: a DeFi platform that brings the speed and transparency of DeFi to the world of traditional finance. Website: www.mantraomniverse.com

SOURCE SOMA.finance

