SOMA.finance Announces Launch of Digital Asset Trading Platform with First Product SOMA Starter

Launch Coincides with $SOMA Token Sale in Partnership with CF Portal Akemona

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMA Finance, Incorporated (" SOMA " & " SOMA.finance "), the joint venture between MANTRA and Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated ("Tritaurian") that is building the critical infrastructure of decentralized finance (DeFi), announced today the launch of the first components of its hybrid decentralized digital platform. The non-custodial SOMA.finance platform will be the world's first compliant hybrid decentralized exchange and launchpad, operated by Tritaurian, and is the first non-alternative trading system (ATS) broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using blockchain technology.

In conjunction with the platform launch, SOMA has filed the Regulation Crowdfunding offering memorandum with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its $SOMA Token sale. The $SOMA token will represent Series A preferred shares in SOMA as both a financial instrument of the company as well as the platform token for SOMA.finance.

While SOMA will feature its own crowdfunding portal through Tritaurian, in order to comply with SEC regulation 17 CFR § 227.300 a third party intermediary, Akemona, Inc., will conduct the offering for SOMA. This rule prohibits CF Platforms from issuing their own token or using an intermediary under common control with the platform. So while SOMA and Tritaurian will effect crowdfundings going forward, Akemona has been selected to conduct this token issuance, as SOMA are not permitted to act as their own intermediary.

"While adding a partner to the process took extra time and work, it is exactly this rigid adherence to the rules, combined with our proprietary technology, that makes SOMA.finance unique," said William B. Heyn, co-founder and co-CEO of SOMA.finance and CEO of Tritaurian Capital. "We continue to work hard to finalize the critical infrastructure to launch our revolutionary, decentralized marketplace for digital real world assets and compliant digital securities while liaising with regulators to provide a highly regulated decentralized financial platform and we are grateful for Akemona's assistance with this step forward."

The SOMA.finance platform is being rolled out in stages; presently, the SOMA Guard onboarding platform is live allowing interested parties to enroll and secure their access to the exciting products to come. Following the $SOMA Token sale, the SOMA Starter launch pad, a globally compliant token issuance and capital raising platform will begin operations. The decentralized exchange (DEX), SOMA Swap, and additional products such as SOMA Earn, the compliant staking and yield product, to follow with some dependence on future licensing.

The SOMA token will be novel in that it will actually represent a financial interest in SOMA at a corporate level. Specifically, the token will be a non-cumulative, participating preferred stock of SOMA.finance. SOMA intends to sell up to $5 million in tokens, in one or more tranches, with the first tranche being priced at $2.50 per token. The token will provide holders benefits including the right to a dividend of up to 10% of SOMA's profits. When the sale of the SOMA Token commences, tokens can be purchased from the following link: https://akemona.com/offerings/soma

As the first United States compliant, global multi-asset decentralized exchange platform (DEX), SOMA.finance will offer the ability to list Regulation CF, Regulation D, Regulation S and Regulation A offerings, in addition to offering the compliant trading and issuance of tokenized equities, crypto assets, security token offerings (STOs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and more, all in a safe and secure environment. All offerings and regulated activity on the platform will be compliantly offered by Tritaurian utilizing the SOMA.finance technology platform.

This announcement is not a solicitation of money or any other consideration. If any money or other consideration is sent in response it will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is filed. Any indication of interest made by a potential purchaser involves no obligation of commitment of any kind.

About SOMA.finance

SOMA.finance will be the world's first hybrid decentralized marketplace for digital assets, compliant digital securities, and NFTs. As a joint project between DeFi Platform MANTRA and Tritaurian Holdings, owner of FINRA licensed broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, SOMA Finance, Incorporated (" SOMA ") will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including crypto assets, digital securities and NFTs, and permissionless regulated AMM. Website: www.soma.finance

About Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated

Tritaurian Capital is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available here . Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transferability, transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens. Website: www.tritauriancapital.com

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a first of its kind, vertically-integrated blockchain ecosystem. The MANTRA OMniverse encompasses the MANTRA DAO; MANTRA Nodes: the cornerstone of the vertically integrated stack offering PoS staking; MANTRA Chain: a protocol for regulated assets in the Cosmos ecosystem; and MANTRA Finance: a DeFi platform that brings the speed and transparency of DeFi to the world of traditional finance. Website: www.mantraomniverse.com

SOURCE SOMA.finance