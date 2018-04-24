SomaGenics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations of Its Wound Healing Therapeutic Program

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SomaGenics, Inc. today announced two forthcoming presentations and a publication on preclinical results of its wound healing therapeutic program. SomaGenics' NIH-funded project to accelerate wound healing in diabetic patients aims at restoring the normal wound-healing response, which is impaired in diabetics.

Brian Johnston, Ph.D., CEO of SomaGenics will present at the Wound Healing Society Annual Meeting held April 25-29 in Charlotte, NC. Dr. Johnston will present SomaGenics' use of its sshRNA® (synthetic short hairpin RNA) platform and therapeutic candidates to treat chronic wounds in a diabetic animal model in a poster entitled, "Acceleration of Diabetic Wound Healing with PHD2- and miR-210-targeting Oligonucleotides."

Additionally, Dr. Johnston will present a talk entitled "RNA-based Combination Therapy for Diabetic Wound Healing" at the America Society of Gene and Cell Therapy's Annual Meeting held May 16-19 in Chicago, IL. The talk will focus on SomaGenics' novel combination therapy to accelerate wound healing. "We are excited to share preclinical data demonstrating a therapeutically significant increase in the rate of wound closure in diabetic mice," stated Dr. Johnston. Dr. Johnston's talk will be held Wednesday May 16th at 5:00 PM.

SomaGenics' RNA-based wound healing treatment modality utilizes a novel wound dressing providing slow release of modified RNAs that target separate parts of the wound healing pathway. This research, performed in collaboration with LayerBio, Inc. of Arlington, MA, and Dr. Geoffrey Gurtner of the Stanford University School of Medicine, is the subject of a paper entitled "Acceleration of Diabetic Wound Healing with PHD2 and miR-210-targeting oligonucleotides" that has just been published in the journal Tissue Engineering Part A.

"Our preclinical data demonstrate a significant acceleration in the rate of wound closure in diabetic mice upon treatment with our medicated bandages," stated Dr. Johnston.

SomaGenics is a privately held biotech company with offices and laboratories located in Santa Cruz, California. It develops innovative technologies that focus on RNA molecules as therapeutic agents and targets as well as biomarkers. The company's therapeutic platform includes sshRNA therapeutic candidates for wound healing and viral hepatitis. SomaGenics' RNA analysis platforms include novel platforms for small RNA analysis, liquid biopsy, and the RealSeq™ family of technologies for non-biased small RNA library construction for next-generation sequencing (NGS).

