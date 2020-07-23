Somatix AI-Powered Remote Patient Monitoring Launched by Garden Spot Communities to Advance Resident and Caregiver Safety During COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatix® Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company which provides a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution to healthcare providers, is pleased to announce that Garden Spot, a state-of-the-art continuing care retirement community in New Holland, Pennsylvania, has selected the SafeBeingTM platform to advance resident safety and modernize the senior living experience. Seniors will have a wearable smartband that collects, analyzes, and communicates valuable safety and wellbeing information, presented in real-time on an enterprise dashboard as well as resident, caretaker, and family mobile applications. Garden Spot plans to roll out SafeBeing to its memory care and independent living residents.

SafeBeing utilizes patented gesture detection technology, machine learning, and advanced analytics to enable residents and their caretakers to passively and continuously monitor their activity levels, sleep patterns, hydration, medication, vitals and more, and to connect with family members. SafeBeing also alerts caregivers in real-time of any emergency situation it detects, including falls and wandering, as well as highlights resident risk for events, using predictive analytics.

"Because innovation is one of our core values, we consistently look for innovative, forward-thinking partners to help us enhance the lives of the people we serve," said Steve Lindsey, CEO of Garden Spot Communities. "We believe our partnership with Somatix allows us to implement appropriate technologies, which will help caregivers assist residents and families stay connected regarding the health of their loved ones."

"We are excited to be working with Garden Spot Communities, improving the safety and wellbeing of their residents while providing peace of mind to their families," said Eran Ofir, CEO of Somatix. "SafeBeing will enable caregivers to perform their duties more effectively and safely, providing uncompromised quality of care while enhancing the privacy of residents."

Somatix® is a provider of wearable-enabled, AI-powered Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions for healthcare providers. Somatix serves elderly care facilities, hospitals (monitoring discharged patients), and substance abuse rehabilitation centers. Its cost-effective platform uses patented gesture detection technology, machine learning algorithms and advanced analytics to remotely and passively analyze user's activities, parameters and related events in real-time. This data delivers important clinical insights to healthcare providers, helping them maintain continuous contact with and improve the well-being of those under their care.

Founded on faith in 1990, Garden Spot Communities is a licensed, non-profit provider of innovative housing and lifestyle services for older adults in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

With a commitment to the core values of community, excellence, service, stewardship, innovation and integrity, Garden Spot Communities operates Garden Spot Village, Maple Farm, Garden Spot at Home and ForgeWorks. For more information, please visit www.gardenspotcommunities.org.

