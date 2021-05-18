Somatix Appoints Technology Veteran Dr. Amit Sawant as Its First Chief Business Development Officer

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatix, a provider of a wearable-assisted, gesture detection RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring) platform has named Amit Sawant, Ph.D., M.B.A., as its first Chief Business Development Officer, an appointment that will further accelerate Somatix's growth and sales in the remote patient monitoring market. Dr. Sawant is a proven customer-centric leader with extensive experience in enterprise and consumer space, SaaS, analytics, AI/ML, and security. He has an exceptional ability of translating concepts into reality through thought leadership, collaboration, and negotiation skills.

Dr. Sawant previously was the Director of Product Management at Dell Technologies for Data Protection products. Dr. Sawant has also held senior roles at Riverbed Technology, NetApp, and TCS. He also serves as a consultant, startup advisor, and leadership mentor.

"It is such a transformative time at Somatix and for the Healthcare industry in general and I am excited to be part of the leadership team. In my last couple of roles, I focused on protecting customers' data, and now I get to play a part in protecting people's lives through remote patient monitoring," said Dr. Sawant. "Somatix, with its innovative technology, strong leadership, and laser focus strategy is poised to make a big impact in the market and in patients' lives."

"Dr. Sawant's proven track record of successfully launching products with billion-dollar revenue in existing and new markets will be critical for the next phase of Somatix's growth," said Dr. Charles Herman, Somatix's CEO. "In his role, Dr. Sawant will oversee the development and delivery of Somatix's technology solutions to its customers."

About Somatix

Somatix is a provider of a wearable-assisted gesture detection RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring) platform for cost-effective healthcare and wellbeing enhancement. Our technological core - the Somatix real-time gesture detection solution - leverages existing sensors in smartwatches, smartbands and IoT connected devices. It additionally employs adaptive Machine Learning and Big Data analytics to analyze massive volumes of gesture data, for precise recognition of a range of physiological and emotional indicators - all to facilitate personalized health intervention. Somatix's digital health solutions, ultimately, enables providers, hospitals, and elderly caregivers, among others, to increase treatment adherence and improve the lives of those under their care. For more information, please visit www.somatix.com . Please follow us on LinkedIn and like us on Twitter.

[email protected]

