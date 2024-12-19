Somato™: A Breakthrough in Natural Sleep Support, Now Alkemist Assured™

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA is proud to announce that its groundbreaking ingredient, Somato™, the world's first whole-food-derived phytomelatonin from tomatoes, is now Alkemist Assured™ through Alkemist Labs' quality transparency program. The Alkemist Assured designation is a mark of excellence, awarded only to products that demonstrate exceptional quality standards through a rigorous verification process.

Somato is now Alkemist Assured!

"We are thrilled to receive the Alkemist Assured seal for Somato™," said Gene Bruno, CSO of Nutraland USA. "Transparency and quality are at the heart of everything we do, and this certification reinforces our dedication to providing our customers with products they can trust. Somato's innovative formula is the first of its kind, and we are excited to bring it to a broader audience with the confidence that it meets the highest industry standards."

Alkemist Labs is a recognized leader in natural products industry testing, known for its commitment to accuracy and transparency. Their Alkemist Assured program verifies the identity and purity of raw materials and finished products, providing valuable peace of mind for consumers who demand the best.

"Nutraland USA's decision to bring their Somato™ product into the Alkemist Assured program demonstrates their commitment to quality," said Petra Erlandson, Director of Sales and Marketing, Alkemist Labs. "We are pleased to have them as our newest partner in quality transparency."

Somato™ contains naturally occurring phytomelatonin, as well as other beneficial entourage compounds like Lycopene and GABA, found in tomatoes, and offers a 100% plant-based alternative to synthetic melatonin found in the vast majority of sleep supplements today. As part of Alkemist Labs' comprehensive program, Somato™ has undergone extensive testing for ingredient authenticity, identity, purity, potency, and contaminants. The Alkemist Assured seal provides customers with independent verification of Somato's origin from tomato fruit, and ensures it meets the highest standards for quality and transparency.

For more information about Somato™ and its Alkemist Assured certification, please visit www.somato.cc and www.alkemist.com/alkemist-assured/.

About Nutraland USA:

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

