Somatus Becomes First Value-based Kidney Care Management Provider to Receive NCQA Accreditation for Health Equity

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's largest and leading provider of value-based kidney care, today announced it has been awarded the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) Health Equity Accreditation. Somatus is the first value-based kidney care and chronic condition management provider to receive this distinction.

Somatus' high-touch, in-home care delivery model for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), congestive heart failure (CHF) and their related comorbid conditions has become the national standard, serving more than 180,000 patients nationwide in 2024. Achieving NCQA Accreditation for Health Equity substantiates equality across Somatus' workforce, governing body, leadership, and—most importantly—Somatus' commitment to reduce health disparities and work to achieve equality in access to care, treatment modalities, and outcomes for the members Somatus serves.

"Our goal for Somatus has always been to offer a scalable solution that focuses on delaying kidney disease progression, keeping people as healthy as possible, and bringing justice in outcomes to individuals and communities affected by health inequities," said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Somatus. "Receiving the NCQA Health Equity Accreditation is validation we are achieving those goals and are making a significant impact to improve equity, access, and outcomes for the patients we are privileged to serve."

One way Somatus' significant impact can be seen is in the efforts they are achieving to reduce inequities in kidney care for their Black program participants*, including:

63% higher access to nephrology care

95% higher home dialysis start

4.1x higher adoption of disease-delaying medications

3.4x higher pre-emptive kidney transplant waitlist rates

*All percentages are relative to national averages for Black Americans USRDS 2023.

The Health Equity Accreditation achieved by Somatus focuses on the foundation of health equity work: building an internal culture that supports the organization's external commitment to reducing health disparities; collecting data that helps the organization foster diversity to align with its membership and offering language services and provider networks mindful of individuals' cultural and linguistic needs; identifying opportunities to reduce health inequities and improve health outcomes across groups that historically do not have equal access to health care.

"Kidney care has been marked by longstanding disparities in outcomes for patients. Promoting health equity is core to the work that we do," said Dr. Joe Kimura, Somatus' Chief Medical Officer. "Our clinical model is designed to focus on patient-centered, whole-person care, and our care teams work daily to address disparities in outcomes and promote health equity for our patients."

Somatus received the NCQA Health Equity Accreditation following an extensive review of its policies, work processes, health equity and diversity data collection and trending methodologies, workforce education and preparedness training.

