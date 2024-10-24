Somatus Now Serves Over 275K Patients Across All 50 States

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's largest and leading provider of value-based kidney and cardiovascular care, today announced it serves more than 275,000 patients in all 50 states and across all lines of business. The company's growth is attributed to new and expanded partnerships that bring its proven AI/ML powered home-based care model to a broader range of patients living with chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and their related comorbid conditions.

"This growth is a further testament to confidence in our whole-person care approach," said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Somatus. "We are honored that health plans, provider organizations, and employers want to be part of a solution that delays disease progression and drives greater access, equity, and improved outcomes."

In addition to its expanded footprint, Somatus has experienced the following significant recent wins:

Provider Partnerships – Somatus now has contractual partnerships with more than 20,000 physicians, including 2,300 providers in value-based care arrangements. These collaborative arrangements enable Somatus, working together with the providers, to slow chronic disease progression and improve overall quality outcomes, while lowering total cost of care.

Expansion into the Self-Funded Segment – In partnership with leading health plans and employers, the Somatus program is now delivered to thousands of active employees, retirees, and beneficiaries who receive their health insurance through their employer.

– In partnership with leading health plans and employers, the Somatus program is now delivered to thousands of active employees, retirees, and beneficiaries who receive their health insurance through their employer. Industry Accreditations – In July 2024 , Somatus was the first value-based kidney care and chronic condition management provider to achieve the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Accreditation for Health Equity. Additionally, Somatus also renewed its Population Health Management and Case Management accreditations through 2027.

About Somatus

Somatus partners with nephrology, cardiology, and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated primary and specialty care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney and heart disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' fully integrated clinical services and AI-driven technologies delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. In 2024, Somatus expanded its program to contract for individuals with congestive heart failure. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

