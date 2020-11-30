Some Insurers Gut D&O Insurance in a Core Area

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors and Officers: Are You Covered if Sued by Your Investors/Shareholders? (Investors: will your claim be covered?)

With D&O insurance, perhaps the biggest worry of directors and officers is a suit by their investors, who usually are also shareholders. Coverage for this claim is the core value of D&O insurance. Some insurers, though, are trying to get out from covering this through exclusionary language in their policies. (The issue applies to privately-held companies).

Read more: https://licatarisk.com/2020/11/28/some-insurers-try-to-gut-directors-officers-insurance-in-a-core-area/

