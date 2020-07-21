Some of COVID-19's High-Risk Demographic Could Possibly Benefit From SoulScale's Program

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 makes a comeback in the United States, more and more Californians are scrambling to keep themselves and their loved ones out of harm's way - especially if they fall into the high-risk category. But those who want to improve their chances of avoiding complications, are looking to walk back on some of those risk factors as quickly as they can.

Dr Nona Djavid

According to the CDC, some of the most common risk factors that attribute to health complications with COVID-19 are obesity (BMI of 30 or higher), serious heart conditions, diabetes, asthma, hypertension, cancer, weakened immune system, and COPD - among others.

While washing hands, social distancing, and fortifying the immune system are a great line of defense, Dr Nona Djavid, founder of SoulScale, has seen an incredible surge in new patient sign-ups for her unique weight loss protocol - specifically by those who want to reduce their risk for complications should they contract COVID-19.

"COVID-19 can be a very serious and scary diagnosis for a lot of us, because of what we see and hear in the news everyday," says Dr Nona. "But it can be a lot less scary and concerning, if people took proactive steps to reducing their risk factors as much as they possibly could."

SoulScale's unique weight loss approach not only uses the body's own fat-burning mechanism without compromising muscle mass, but in many patients, it has led to normalization of blood sugar from pre-diabetic levels, reduction in cholesterol, and reduction in hypertension in half of SoulScale's patients.

"The SoulScale weight loss protocol is not a cure for disease, nor should it be construed as a defense against COVID-19," says Dr. Nona. "But if you or a loved one is overweight or pre-diabetic, and are concerned about COVID-19's effects, then reducing those risk factors should be on top of your list alongside the CDC's guidelines."

Dr Nona says that the majority of her patients admit that they had put off losing weight for years. Now with the pandemic in the news every day, there is no better time than now to do something about it.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dr. Nona Djavid

Founder

949-354-4282

www.mysoulscale.com

[email protected]

SOURCE SoulScale

Related Links

https://mysoulscale.com

