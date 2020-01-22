Some of the major companies dominating the market studied are John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO Corp., Kubota Corp., CLASS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kuhn Group, Yanmar Co. Ltd, and Escorts, and they captured 63% of the market in 2018.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The tractors market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.02%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



- The tractor segment, which covered a major share of 39% in the agricultural machinery market in 2018, is anticipated to remain a major machinery segment, during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for high horsepower tractors, ranging above 40 horsepower (HP) (i.e. utility tractors and row crop tractors), from the matured markets, such as Europe and North America.

- Increasing arable land area, along with the demand for agricultural mechanization in the matured and emerging markets, is driving the tractor market, globally.

- Four-wheel drive tractors being very less in number, in comparison to two-wheel drive tractors, is expected to see considerable growth over the forecast period, due to rising demand for efficient power utilization by eliminating the loss of torque due to low traction conditions.

- The rising demand for mechanization and the increased number of medium-scale farmers are the primary factors that have created a demand for tractor hiring in Ghana and other African countries, majorly in the south of the Sahara. This is expected to allow tractor owners to fully utilize their machines, while also providing services to farmers who cannot afford their own tractors. Small farmers in African countries, such as Nigeria, cannot afford tractors. However, an Uber-like program has been gradually expanding in the country, which makes it possible for farmers to get temporary access to tractors in demand.

- In order to increase productivity and to ensure sustainability in agricultural practices, autonomous tractors are being used.

- Case IH and New Holland introduced new autonomous tractors, recently. The new Case IH concept vehicle is a cab-less row-crop tractor, based on the existing Magnum tractor, which can operate autonomously on a wide range of field implements.

- Asia-Pacific is the largest market for tractors, with a share of nearly 50% of the global market. India and China are leading in the Asia-Pacific market, with market shares of 38% and 34%, respectively.

- Europe and America, being matured markets, have high growth potential for tractor sales under more than 100HP category. Germany and France stand second and third, in terms of market revenue positioning in 2018. Agricultural Machinery in Germany experienced a 9% growth in demand in 2017, owing to a rise in the sales of new tractors.



Scope of the Report

The tractors market include agricultural tractors and lawn mowers/lawn tractors. The tractors with the following horsepower have been included in the study - below 40 HP, 40 HP - 100 HP, and above 100 HP. The drive types considered in the study are two-wheel drive and four-wheel/all-wheel drive.



Key Market Trends

Tractors above the 100 HP Range are Projected to Grow at a Fast Pace



The global market for tractors above the 100 HP range was valued at USD 19.83 billion in 2018. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.39%, during the forecast period.



- Tractors above the 100 HP range, generally referred to as farm tractors, which can handle almost all agricultural tasks, are suitable for commercial farming. However, they generally come with a huge price tag.

- They possess four to six cylinders and have huge engines of volume, varying from 2500-6000 cc. Hydraulics are fitted to these tractors for lifting and clearing purposes in the fields. Telematics is also being introduced for these tractors on a significant scale for auto-steer systems.

- As productivity in the agriculture field continues to rise, so does the need for more power in tractors. Larger engines mean large-sized tractors, which might not be practical for the existing infrastructure that customers have. Also, tier-4 emission standards are adding a significant amount of cost to the prices of large-sized tractors.

- An easy way to add value to offset these additional costs without reaching the customers is to add more horsepower to the tractors without increasing their size. A lot of technological developments are being researched into for realizing this idea and tractor launches are being made.

- For example, AGCO tweaked the existing models and increased their power by around 35 HP. These new tractors were launched in the Massey Ferguson 8600 and Challenger MT600C series. John Deere also achieved a similar power increase of around 15 HP from the earlier 330 HP in its 8000 and 9000 series tractors. In 2018, the Mahindra brand launched three new tractor series: 6000, 7000, and 9000, in North America, taking up the maximum available power to 120 HP.

- Emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, with a high governmental thrust for agricultural development, are poised to become the greatest markets for these farm tractors.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market



Asia-Pacific dominated the tractors market, and the region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the biggest market for tractors. The country accounted for 38.15% of the market in 2018, followed by China (with 34.06%). The country is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. At 157.35 million hectares, India holds the second-largest agricultural land in the world. The agricultural sector, which is the backbone of the Indian economy, contributes majorly to the country's GDP. As of February 2018, it was estimated that over 58% of rural Indians had depended on agriculture for their livelihood, with the sector contributing around 17-18% to the country's GDP. The consistent growth of the agricultural sector is driving the agricultural machinery market in the country. Government initiatives, such as Tractor Subsidy Scheme, Kisan Credit Card, and National Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, have been continuously contributing to the growth of the agricultural machinery market in the country. Additionally, easy availability and access to low-cost credit may also drive the market toward growth, in turn, helping the farmers to obtain high yield, invest in assets, and earn more income.



Currently, Indian farmers are getting used to farm mechanization at a faster rate as compared to the past, and this is reflected on the increased sales of agricultural machinery. The Indian tractor industry has emerged as the largest in the world, accounting for about one-third of the total global tractor production, as per the Economic Survey 2017-2018. In India, tractors comprise 85% of organized mechanization, while only 15% comes from machinery, primarily because of the landholding size in India becoming much smaller. However, the market will see a change happening over the next three to five years, once the government contract farming policy is rolled out.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the major companies dominating the market studied are John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO Corp., Kubota Corp., CLASS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kuhn Group, Yanmar Co. Ltd, and Escorts, and they captured 63% of the market in 2018.



In 2018, John Deere captured a major share of 17% in the agricultural tractor market, due to its increased tractor sales in South America, especially from Argentina, and a steady growth observed in the Asia-Pacific region. The other major players in the market are Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), Deutz-Fahr, Sonalika, Force Motors, Zetor, and others.



