Some of the Most Popular Vitamins from Dr. Nutrition 360 Are Now Available on Amazon.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online selling has become a necessity in the modern retail world. With more customers buying from home, e-commerce sales have been on the rise over the past four months and show no signs of slowing. Supplemental health brand, Dr. Nutrition 360 has partnered with the largest e-commerce retailer in the world, Amazon.com, to begin selling their premium supplements to a larger customer base throughout the United States.

Amazon sales represent an enormous portion of the e-commerce market, making up nearly two-thirds of all online purchase orders. Dr. Nutrition has already seen extensive growth in 2020 but Amazon represents a big win for the company for a few key reasons:

Amazon is famous not only for its speedy ordering and product availability but also for its large collection of customer reviews. Customer reviews play a major role in whether or not new and potential customers ultimately choose to click buy. Being able to research products through Amazon and easily read previous customer feedback means that customers are more likely to order products, even if they end up ordering through a different website. Another benefit to Amazon selling is the ease in which customers can search and find specific products, which takes a lot of the guesswork out of promotion.

Amazon has been an important launch platform for one of Dr. Nutrition's most popular supplements, their vitamin D3 + K2. Dr. Nutrition's unique formula utilizes organic extra virgin coconut oil as the supplement's base, to increase the rate of absorption into the body. One of the reasons D3 + K2 has been so popular is because of the wide variety of possible benefits. D3 + K2 is made to support strong bones, joints, and teeth, as well as the known effects of vitamin K2 on bone health and maintenance of healthy blood sugar levels.

K2 is found in a variety of natural sources, from both plants and animals, and has been used for decades to prevent tooth decay. But in recent years, K2 has also been the subject of research on the way blood clots.

Though D vitamins are usually obtained through healthy sun exposure, so D3 can be absorbed through the skin, sometimes it is necessary to supplement D3 from external sources. For people who do not get enough D3 naturally, supplementing can make a major impact on their health and how their body functions.

Online retail sales have been a driving source behind the continued success of the supplemental health market, making sure that customers can get the products they need to take care of their bodies from anywhere in the world. And the demand for unique and innovative products is a constant in the industry.

Projected sales for supplemental health products could reach nearly two hundred and thirty billion dollars by the year 2027, and Dr. Nutrition 360 is expected to see continued growth throughout 2020. Dr. Nutrition has multiple products currently for sale through Amazon.com, with new listings possible in the near future.

