Some of the Top 10 Risks for Eurasia in 2020 Are Already Coming True as Predicted by the Astana Club

Some of the Top 10 Risks for Eurasia in 2020, which the Astana Club announced in late November 2019, are already coming true or appear to be heading toward reality.

Some of the risks that have already surfaced or are on the horizon are:

THE SHIFT TO FORCE IN THE US-IRAN STAND-OFF

The US and Iran's recent shift to force in their long-running stand-off showed how quickly their rivalry could escalate.

European countries had been sympathetic toward Iran after the United States pulled out of the nuclear agreement that the Obama administration had negotiated with Tehran. Iran's decision to rain missiles down on American troops in Iraq may lead to Europe dropping that support.

GLOBAL REVERBERATIONS FROM THE 2020 US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The Astana Club's experts consider the unpredictable reverberations that the US presidential election may have on international affairs the top global risk of 2020.

The world's superpower is deeply divided politically. Will the Trump administration take steps to shore up the president's re-election chances by pursuing policies that could negatively affect global relations?

SIGNS OF AN IMPENDING GLOBAL ECONOMIC RECESSION

The last economic recession came just 12 years ago, at a time when international affairs were more stable than now. Experts worry that, given the present turmoil, another recession could surface – and it could be deep and lasting.

Astana Club experts point out that the old rules no longer apply to today's multipolar world, and the new ones have yet to emerge. This means the established global order is under the risk of unpredictable and permanent collapse.

The Astana Club's full list of the Top 10 Risks for Eurasia in 2020:

AFTERSHOCKS OF THE US PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN GLOBAL ECONOMIC RECESSION ESCALATION OF THE US- CHINA CONFRONTATION A NEW STAGE OF THE NUCLEAR MISSILE RACE EXACERBATION OF THE BATTLE FOR TECHNOLOGICAL DOMINANCE MILITARY ESCALATION OF THE CONFLICT AROUND IRAN NUCLEAR CRISIS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA A NEW WAVE OF TERRORISM AGGRESSIVE NATIONALISM AND POPULISM LARGE-SCALE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBLEMS

