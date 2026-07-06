Someone Finally Made the "Zyn" for Cannabis! Meet KSHN Pouch Co.

The fast-acting THC pouch is reshaping modern cannabis culture through control, convenience, and a cleaner experience.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a city that practically invented convenience, it was only a matter of time before cannabis caught up.

New Yorkers already use apps to order dinner, hail rides, schedule workouts, and get groceries delivered before they've even left the office. So it should come as no surprise that many are starting to rethink cannabis, too. We'd like to introduce KSHN Pouch Co.

Or as some consumers are already calling them: "the Zyn for cannabis." All THC, no nicotine — and, most importantly, real cannabis-derived THC. No hemp-derived workarounds, no delta-8, just clean, lab-tested cannabis. In a market flooded with gray-area gummies and questionable "hemp" knockoffs, that distinction matters.

Unlike traditional smoking methods, THC pouches fit discreetly between the lip and gum and require no smoke, no vapor, no batteries, and no preparation. For busy New Yorkers, that means no stepping outside during a night out, no waiting around for an edible to decide whether it's working, and no carrying around gear that belongs in a backpack.

New Yorkers are rethinking what cannabis fits into real life, and increasingly, the answer looks a lot more subtle, functional, and pocket-sized. As consumers become more intentional about how they consume, the old standard involving smoking, oversized edible doses, and unpredictable highs is giving way to something better. People are trading the guesswork for products that feel cleaner, smoother, and effortlessly portable through everyday routines.

Now rolling out across New York, KSHN's fast-acting THC pouches are gaining serious momentum among adults looking for a new kind of high. One built for subway rides, rooftop gatherings, late-night walks, concert venues, and packed schedules.

It's not as loud as a joint. It's not as heavy as an edible. Just a mellower, cleaner, and tastier option.

The experience is intentionally simple: tuck a pouch between your lip and gum and let the fast-acting formula handle the rest. Nothing to light, nothing to inhale. Just a casual, pocket-sized THC experience designed for the pace of modern life. Think of it like your favorite gum or mint; you just don't chew it.

One of the biggest reasons consumers are gravitating toward KSHN is control. Traditional edibles are known for delayed onset and inconsistent results. It's the familiar story of taking a gummy, feeling nothing for an hour, taking more, and regretting it two hours later. KSHN was designed differently.

Using its Cool Processed™ water-soluble THC nanoemulsion technology, KSHN pouches absorb through the mouth instead of taking the long, scenic route through your digestive system first. The result is a faster, smoother onset, typically within 10 to 30 minutes, making it easier to pace your session without playing edible roulette.

Each pouch delivers a consistent 10mg of cannabis-derived THC, built perfectly for session dosing. Start with one for a light, functional lift, then build your buzz one pouch at a time until you hit your sweet spot. Because this method bypasses digestion entirely, 10mg in a pouch hits differently than 10mg in an edible. Expect a lighter, more uplifting, and far more controllable experience.

Instead of the "wait and wonder" approach often associated with edibles, KSHN focuses on consistency, precision, and a more predictable, balanced session. More good vibes and good conversation, less conducting a two-hour philosophical debate with your furniture.

"We didn't set out to make another edible. We set out to fix the things people complained about most: the wait, the guesswork, and the overshoot," said Nir Saar, founder of KSHN Pouch Co. "The pouch gave us a way to put people back in control of their session. Fast, clean, predictable, and discreet enough to fit into a real New York day. This is a new category, and we're just getting started."

Whether you're heading downtown, catching a show in Brooklyn, relaxing in Central Park, meeting friends after work, or simply unwinding at home, KSHN offers a stealthy option that feels modern and easy to fit into everyday routines.

The pouches are also formulated with wellness-conscious consumers in mind. KSHN products are:

Smoke-free

Sugar-free

Zero calorie

Gluten-free

Vegan

A standout element of the KSHN formula is xylitol, a naturally derived sweetener long trusted in premium oral care, gums, and dental formulas. Unlike sugar, xylitol is non-fermentable and tooth-friendly. Because it stimulates saliva, it also helps mitigate the dry mouth cannabis consumers know all too well as "cotton mouth." The result is a pouch that feels more refreshing, smoother on the palate, and noticeably friendlier than traditional, sugar-heavy alternatives.

Paired with added CBD for a fuller, more rounded effect, Vitamin C, and KSHN's Function First Formula, the ingredient profile reflects a simple philosophy: every ingredient must earn its place in the pouch.

Flavor has become one of KSHN's calling cards. After all, this is New York. Nobody has time for mediocre food, mediocre coffee, or mediocre flavor. KSHN currently offers Tropical, Citrus, Sweet Mint, Cinnamon, and Spearmint, each crafted to feel more like your favorite gum or mint than a traditional cannabis product. Think of bright citrus, cooling mint, warm cinnamon, and tropical sweetness. The goal wasn't to hide the THC. It was to create a pouch consumers crave for the flavor and stay for everything else.

Whether it becomes your primary cannabis experience or just your favorite grab-and-go option, KSHN is built to feel effortless: discreet enough for everyday life, portable enough for anywhere, and simple enough to enjoy without overthinking it.

"KSHN perfectly blends innovation with culture while delivering a discreet, approachable experience that continues resonating across multiple customer demographics and budtenders throughout our stores," said Zack Issa, CMO of Levels Cannabis. "From cannabis connoisseurs to more casual consumers, KSHN has quickly established itself as a reliable addition to regular rotation, especially for people looking for a more low-profile experience. The combination of product quality, convenience, flavor, and cultural relevance is what made the brand stand out so quickly in the retail environment."

KSHN also arrives amid a much larger cultural shift. The pouch format that exploded in the nicotine space has rapidly expanded into energy, focus, and even sleep, with adults everywhere trading drinks, pills, and smoke for something discreet and pocket-sized. Cannabis is the latest, and arguably most natural, fit for a format built around discretion, precision, and effect on demand.

What once seemed like a niche category is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting emerging formats in cannabis. New Yorkers are showing a clear appetite for products that prioritize convenience, control, and predictable effects, and KSHN is meeting that demand head-on.

Michigan built the movement. New York is helping take it national. Following strong success in its home market, KSHN is bringing The Original Session Pouch™ to one of the most influential consumer markets in the country as demand for faster, cleaner, and more controllable cannabis products continues to grow.

Whether you're trying cannabis for the first time or you've been enjoying it for years, KSHN is built to meet you where you are. New to it? The fast, predictable onset takes the guesswork out, so you stay in control from your very first pouch. Been around the block? You'll appreciate how effortlessly it slips into the day, no smoke, no gear, no commitment.

Ready to pouch up? Search "KSHN" on Weedmaps to find a New York retailer carrying The Original Session Pouch™.

About KSHN Pouch Co.

KSHN Pouch Co. makes The Original Session Pouch™ — a small, smoke-free THC pouch you simply tuck between your lip and gum. No smoke, no vapor, no gear, and none of the long wait that comes with edibles. Just a fast, clean, easy-to-control buzz that fits right into your day. Born in Michigan and now growing into New York and beyond, KSHN is changing the way adults enjoy cannabis. A New Kind of High.™ Learn more at kshnpouch.com.

For adults 21+ only. Available only where legal. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Do not drive or operate machinery after use. Please consume responsibly.

SOURCE KSHN Pouch Co