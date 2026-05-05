"Someone I Love" Campaign Launches to Mobilize Californians to Speak Out on the Human Cost of Health Care Cuts and Take Action

Statewide effort backed by leading health organizations and foundations urges Californians to share how loved ones are harmed by health care cuts—and take action through storytelling and voting

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new statewide campaign, Someone I Love, is launching to help Californians tell the story of how health care cuts are affecting the people they care about most—and to turn that love into action through voting and speaking out. The nonpartisan campaign launches the week of May 4, coinciding with vote-by-mail ballots going out for California's June primary election.

Across California, rising health care costs are forcing difficult choices for millions of families — pressure intensifying after Congress voted to cut roughly $1 trillion in federal health funding last year. About 6 in 10 Californians say they or a family member have skipped or delayed care because of the cost, and 7 in 10 say health care expenses are a financial strain.¹

Someone I Love is co-created by leading health care providers and the state's largest health foundations, including AltaMed, the California Primary Care Association, The Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers, and Disability Voices United, alongside the California Wellness Foundation, The California Endowment, and the Archstone Foundation.

Someone I Love invites Californians to visit someoneilove.vote and:

Share stories about how the health of someone you love or care for is being affected by cuts to our health care system

Speak out about the impact of health care cuts in your communities

Make a plan to vote and help others do the same

The campaign will unfold across social media, including on Instagram at @someoneilove.vote, and through someoneilove.vote. Throughout the year, partners will host and participate in community events across the state to bring these stories into public spaces and connect them to action.

About Someone I Love

Someone I Love is a nonpartisan, statewide storytelling and civic engagement campaign created by a collaborative of California-based health clinics, nonprofits, and foundations. The campaign invites Californians to share stories about who they're fighting for—and to turn that love into action by speaking out and voting. Learn more at someoneilove.vote.

Contact: Marcos Rodriguez Maciel, [email protected]

Sources:

¹ California Health Care Foundation, 2026 California Health Policy Survey

SOURCE Someone I Love