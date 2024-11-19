SomeraRoad Acquires Quail Air Center Las Vegas, Launching Aviation Infrastructure Platform, SR Aviation Infrastructure, for Future Acquisitions and Development

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SR Aviation Infrastructure (SRAI), a subsidiary of New York and Nashville based real estate investment firm, SomeraRoad, launches new aviation infrastructure platform with the acquisition of the Quail Air Center at Harry Reid Las Vegas International Airport (LAS). The 23-acre Quail Air Center consists of 37 individually leased general aviation hangars in an irreplaceable location just off the Las Vegas Strip.

"Quail Air Center is one of the premier general aviation facilities in the country, offering best-in-class hangar infrastructure and an unparalleled location just steps from The Las Vegas Strip," said Jonathon Reeser, President of SR Aviation Infrastructure. "We have been working on the acquisition of this incredible asset for a long time and have large aspirations for the role this initial crown jewel can play in the scaling of a larger aviation infrastructure platform. Las Vegas continues to see immense growth that further positions the city as not only the entertainment capital of the world but also a premier and diversified U.S. metropolis. Quail Air Center will continue to sit at the center of the action, meeting the ever-growing demand for private aviation infrastructure."

A prized hangar complex uniquely positioned within Harry Reid International Airport, the 8th busiest airport in the U.S., Quail Air Center encompasses 268K SF of hangar space and 32K SF of adjacent office space. Quail Air Center is currently 100% occupied, as it has been since it opened in 1985.

"We see tremendous opportunity for SR Aviation Infrastructure to aggregate the highly fragmented aviation infrastructure sector to an institutional scale," said Monte Koch, Senior Advisor to SRAI. Koch added, "This is an industry that is seeing tremendous demand growth due to a litany of drivers but meanwhile suffers from highly challenging constraints to new supply. We have assembled a team of aviation industry experts and are excited to build the platform to take advantage of this unique opportunity."

SR Aviation Infrastructure will acquire and develop aviation infrastructure assets with a focus on general aviation, corporate, FBO, and MRO hangar opportunities. Quail Air Center will act as the seed acquisition for the platform. The team has identified a near-term pipeline of additional opportunities to acquire as it scales.

The aviation infrastructure space presents one of the most compelling opportunities in real estate today. The increase in private air travel and ownership, combined with limited new airport development – particularly for general aviation – leaves many airports at 100% occupancy with lengthy waitlists. The supply and demand imbalance presents an excellent opportunity for SR Aviation Infrastructure and SomeraRoad.

The SR Aviation Infrastructure team is being led by SomeraRoad Partner, Jonathon Reeser. Reeser will serve as President of the new endeavor. He is joined by Vice President, Tomaso Rock, also a SomeraRoad team member. At their side is Monte Koch, Senior Advisor to the SRAI platform. Monte's career spans a wide range of experience in the investment, finance, real estate, and aviation sectors. Koch brings 35+ years of banking, real estate and investment experience during which he served as Global Head of Real Estate Investment Banking and Chairman of Mergers & Acquisitions for the Americas at Deutsche Bank, as well as Co-Founder of Auction.com/Ten-X. On the aviation side of his career, Koch has served on the board of the National Business Aviation Association for the past 19 years, recently as its Chairman and currently as Chair Emeritus. He additionally serves as a board member for Gogo Inc and Choice Hotels International. He is a longtime fixed-wing and helicopter pilot, holding an ATP license and rated to fly multiple business jets.

SomeraRoad is a real estate investment and development firm. Investing across all asset classes, diverse geographic markets, and across the risk spectrum, the firm is headquartered in New York City and Nashville with additional offices across the U.S. Investments are diversified across all asset classes, U.S. geographies, and within financial products throughout the capital structure. SomeraRoad aims to create asymmetric, high-return investment opportunities through proprietary sourcing strategies and intensive value-add.

For more information on SR Aviation Infrastructure, please visit: www.sraviationinfrastructure.com. For more information on Quail Air Center, please visit: www.quailair.com.

About SomeraRoad Inc.

SomeraRoad is a commercial real estate investment and development platform with headquarters in New York and Nashville, and additional offices in Kansas City, Indianapolis, Austin, and Tampa. Since inception in 2016, the firm has taken an entrepreneurial and opportunistic approach to commercial real estate across a wide spectrum of asset classes, geographies, investment products, and risk profiles. At its core, SomeraRoad aims to navigate complex structures, identify market dislocations, craft an asymmetric risk profile, and align its interest with its investors. SomeraRoad invests in and develops CRE across a variety of product types (office, industrial, multifamily, retail, hotel) in 50+ US geographies, and it has transacted on nearly $3B of investments, utilizing nearly $1B of equity during its history. The firm has evolved into a diversified, vertically integrated platform with a reputation for solving complex problems, becoming local experts, and aggressively executing its business plans. www.someraroadinc.com

