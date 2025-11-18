SomerCor Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SomerCor is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"As a nonprofit SBA 504 lender, SomerCor's mission is to help entrepreneurs grow, create jobs, and strengthen the communities we serve," said President & CEO Manuel Flores. "That work is only possible through deep partnership with our borrowers, lending partners, and the many economic development stakeholders who share our commitment to inclusive growth. It's humbling to receive the 2025 Inc. Power Partner award in recognition of the impact we are making together in service to our clients."

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About SomerCor

The SomerCor mission is to grow businesses, create jobs, and increase impactful investment in every community through the SBA 504 loan program and other financing and grant initiatives. SomerCor serves the entire state of Illinois, Kenosha and Rock counties in Wisconsin, and Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter counties in Indiana.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

Contact: Kim Brisky // [email protected]

