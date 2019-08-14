Somers Family Specialties Partners with Norman Distribution to Introduce Mustard-Meets-Ketchup Condiment Taste Sensation to Chicago Market

"In a city that loves bold food choices, MustKetch is an innovative addition to our family of brands," said Patrick Meyn, director of procurement & vendor management at Norman Distribution, Inc. "Eye-catching packaging, a clean label and the Somers Family's proactive efforts to help us merchandise the brand will make MustKetch a home run with Chicago-area consumers. It's not often a brand gets it right the first time, but the Somers Family did."

MustKetch is right on trend with U.S. consumers, especially millennials who are seeking exotic and diverse flavors, as well as healthy, gluten-free, organic and non-GMO foods. MustKetch is proudly made in the U.S.A. with no preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, genetically modified food ingredients, or artificial flavors or colors. The healthy and wholesome condiment is also gluten- and cholesterol-free, with only 35 calories per two tablespoon serving.

Various combinations of spices, seeds and other ingredients have been added to the Somers family's original mustard and ketchup concept to create each distinct flavor:

MustKetch Original – A combination of mustard and ketchup ingredients with natural spices for extra pizzazz. For use on hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, French fries, hash browns and scrambled eggs.

MustKetch Zesty – A unique blend featuring a bit more mustard, along with dill, poppy seeds and celery salt for a tangy, tasty hit. Suggested uses include hot dogs, bratwurst, sausage, tuna salad and French fries, or as a dip or dressing for salads.

MustKetch Smoke – A natural, smoky, slow-cooked essence with spicy, peppery undertones. Can be used as a marinade or a brush-on topping for grilled meats, fish and veggies.

These unique and versatile condiments are available in fine grocery and retail locations, as well as online at Amazon.

MustKetch was the brainchild of Todd Somers, a sports fan and a former Northwestern University quarterback. As he wondered why he had to wait in long lines for mustard and ketchup at sporting events, the fateful question hit him: "Why hasn't anyone combined these two tasty condiments before?"

He and his wife, Ann, his college sweetheart, started experimenting in their kitchen in Trout Valley, Ill., blending mustard and ketchup in various proportions. They discovered some interesting flavors, and for fun, named their concoction MustKetch. Todd and his brother, Scott, an entrepreneur in Los Angeles, crafted the initial plan to launch the trio of Somers Family MustKetch flavors to the Chicago market and beyond, and Executive Chef Charlie Baggs perfected the line of unique condiments.

Visit the Somers Family MustKetch website for new delicious recipes using exciting and versatile condiments.

About Somers Family Specialties, LLC

Somers Family Specialties was co-founded by President and CEO Todd Somers and his brother, Scott Somers, who serves as chairman. Additional partners include: food executive Dan Pittard, vice chairman; Charlie Baggs, chief innovation officer; and Ron Farnum, marketing and branding expert. Their mission is to bring new healthy, wholesome and delicious condiments – with a taste of Chicago – to "Taste Explorers" who have a zest for the unexpected. Somers Family MustKetch is manufactured in Melrose Park, Ill., and packaged and warehoused in Elgin, Ill. For more information, visit mustketch.com

About Norman Distribution

Norman Distribution is a full-service direct-store-delivery (DSD) distribution company specializing in "better-for-you" snack, beverage and grocery products. The company services thousands of retailers across the Midwest among several classes of trade including supermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores, drug chains, food service, hospitality, fitness, on-premise accounts, vending operators, and many more. As a DSD distributor, Norman works with retailers and manufacturers to connect consumers to the brands they demand.

