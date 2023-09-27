Somerset Regal Bank Hires James Castelletti as Senior Commercial Lending Officer

News provided by

SR Bancorp, Inc.

27 Sep, 2023, 16:00 ET

BOUND BROOK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SR Bancorp, Inc. ("SR Bancorp"), the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that James Castelletti has been appointed Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Lending Officer. In his new role, Mr. Castelletti will work with the Bank's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to continue to diversify and grow the lending portfolio. Mr. Castelletti has extensive experience as a commercial real estate lender, most recently as Vice President – Commercial Real Estate Lender at Northfield Bank, and at Spencer Savings Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

William P. Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Somerset Regal Bank said: "We are pleased to welcome James to the Somerset Regal Bank team. His deep experience in the lending space and expert knowledge of the local market will prove invaluable to Somerset Regal Bank." 

About Somerset Regal Bank

Somerset Regal Bank, formed in 1887, is a New Jersey commercial bank headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey that operates 17 branches in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Union Counties, New Jersey. Additional information about Somerset Regal is available on its website, www.somersetsavings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the reorganization and subscription offering. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. 

SOURCE SR Bancorp, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.