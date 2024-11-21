Somerston Estate & Priest Ranch Wines Partner with Former Food Network Host & Cookbook Author Bob Blumer to Launch 'Surreal Suppers'

The Quarterly Pop-Up Chef's Table Series is One of Several Ongoing Series at the Eclectic, Epicurean Estate that Includes Priest Ranch Wines

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somerston Estate, a 1,682-acre winery property nestled in the eastern Napa Valley Vaca Mountain range, has partnered with former Food Network Host & Cookbook Author Bob Blumer to launch its Surreal Suppers series. The series will feature Priest Ranch and Somerston Estate wines, all sourced from the estate-owned vineyard.

Blumer, a cookbook author, artist, and eight-time Guinness World Record holder is the creator and host of the television series Surreal Gourmet, and Glutton for Punishment, and a producer and host of World's Weirdest Restaurants. His shows air on various networks in over twenty countries worldwide. Blumer's most recent cookbook with Random House, Flavorbomb: A Rogue Guide to Making Everything Taste Better, has a singular goal: to help readers become a better cook.

The quarterly pop-up chef's table series will be held at Somerston Estate for intimate groups of up to ten guests. These progressive dinners will take you on a culinary journey across the estate, from mountain-top sparkling wine sabering to crush pad and barrel room bites, to dining in the estate's private kitchen. In the kitchen, Blumer prepares, interacts face-to-face, and presents his artistic and whimsical dishes with guests. The evening closes with dessert on the tasting room patio overlooking the estate vineyards. Transportation to and from Somerston Estate is included.

"As one of the most celebrated estates in the Napa Valley," said Blumer, "I'm thrilled to launch this new series for those who want a culinary experience off the eaten path – literally and figuratively. Off the Eaten Path also happens to be the name of my third of seven cookbooks, so we'll all be living our best lives when we break bread together."

"Bob Blumer is one of the most inventive talents I've come across," said Judd Wallenbrock, CEO at Somerston Estate. "His dishes are both delicious and thought-provoking in equal measure, making him an ideal partner for our uniquely epicurean estate."

Dates for the 2024 holiday season and 2025 will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in learning more about the series and booking may visit the online website, https://priestranchwines.com/surreal-suppers/ , contact [email protected] or by calling 707.944.8200 x204.

About Somerston Estate

Nestled in the eastern Vaca range of the Napa Valley, Somerston Estate is a 1,682-acre property that houses two premier wine brands: Priest Ranch and Somerston. The collective focus centers on celebrating a rich agricultural heritage through leadership-driven viticulture and viniculture practices and cultivated wine and food experiences. With a commitment to sustainable farming practices and a passion for producing wines of unparalleled quality, Somerston Estate has garnered acclaim from wine enthusiasts and critics alike.

