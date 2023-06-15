Somerville invests in Scality RING to modernize data security

Trusted Australian MSP consolidates infrastructure to bring customers into the modern era with S3 object storage

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, announced today that Somerville , a leading provider of IT services in Australia, has selected Scality to scale its data storage services in order to meet growing customer demand. The solution combines a petabyte-scale stretched RING object storage architecture across three sites in Sydney and Melbourne running on HPE Apollo 4000 data storage servers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise with immutable data protection utilizing Veeam backup software over an S3 API. This ultra-resilient solution is delivered through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to provide Somerville scalable performance with pay-per-use flexibility.

Craig Somerville, CEO and founder, Somerville IT Services: "For every MSP holding data on behalf of customers, and even the CIO of an enterprise organization whose responsibility is to ensure that they protect the organization's data, Scality's immutability features and resilience features are absolutely critical."

Since the initial deployment, Somerville has doubled capacity and now plans to add more workloads to expand customer offerings. Scality's immutable object storage extends Veeam's enterprise-grade capabilities and helps manage unlimited amounts of data with reduced cybersecurity risks and lower costs. The solution brought immediate results:

Greater peace of mind thanks to a modern immutable and ransomware-proof solution

Faster customer onboarding with seamless scalability

Rapid restore with the ability to recover customer data on 19 servers in a single weekend

For Somerville, Scality RING combined with Veeam and HPE GreenLake has given a substantial boost to their bottom line with a:

30 to 40% increase in revenue

1/3 decrease in operational costs

Craig Somerville, CEO and founder, Somerville IT Services: "We have one engineer who manages the platform day-to-day. He spends more time on improvements and developing the platform than the time the entire team used to spend just keeping the lights on. It's completely changed the way we manage the data protection practice."

The HPE GreenLake deployment provides cost-savings, flexibility, and less hassle for the Somerville team. Somerville is not the only customer taking advantage of this modern approach. With five years of successful engagement with HPE GreenLake, Scality continues to see adoption across all sectors (service providers, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences and more).

Wally MacDermid, vice president of strategic alliances, Scality: "We are excited to see what Somerville has accomplished for their clients and their own IT service offerings. They are a trusted source for bringing Australian customers into the modern era with a sovereign solution that keeps data protected. The continued growth rates around the world with both Veeam and HPE GreenLake keep us focused on our mission to provide customers with ultimate cyber resiliency and unbreakable data protection."

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our blog .

SOURCE Scality