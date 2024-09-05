Something just doesn't feel right? Check-In can help

Technology platform streamlines access to care for veterans, service members and their families

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybe you're feeling anxious or it's become more difficult to focus and remember things. Perhaps you get frustrated more easily and often. These symptoms could signal that your mental and brain health may need some attention. Check-In, powered by Combined Arms, can help.

The best way to keep these symptoms from escalating – and ultimately prevent veteran suicide – is to get connected and get help early. We don't want people to sense something is wrong and then not know where to go or hesitate to take action because they don't want to do the wrong thing or spend a lot of their time and energy to navigate the vast landscape of potential options.

A good place to start is Check-In, a safe, efficient, reliable tool that connects veterans to high-quality compassionate mental and brain health care powered by the Veteran Wellness Alliance. Created by the George W. Bush Institute to help veterans and their families heal from the invisible wounds, the Veteran Wellness Alliance is composed of nine veteran peer organizations and nine clinical provider organizations.

"The challenges our veterans face can often feel overwhelming and lonely to navigate, and we want our veterans to know that we're here and ready to help them get the care they deserve," said Joe Brennan, Chief Executive Officer at the Avalon Action Alliance, a Veteran Wellness Alliance partner.

Having a clear starting point is important, given the tens of thousands of organizations purporting to help veterans. And Check-In and mental and brain health aren't only for those feeling sad or depressed. It's for anyone wanting to improve their well-being and live a healthier life.

Check-In provides a seamless and safe path for veterans and their family members who need care to connect to personalized, high-quality mental and brain health care in a timely manner. It has connected with over 2,000 individuals nationwide since 2022.

Accessible to veterans of all eras, all discharge statuses, and military family members, the no-cost service connects individuals to a care coordinator within 72 hours to assess the individuals' needs and refer them to the most appropriate provider, using the technology of Combined Arms, a nonprofit committed to helping veterans and military families thrive by transforming the ways they connect with vetted resources.

"The Alliance eliminates barriers, such as access and cost, that often make it difficult for veterans to receive the care they need," said Dr. Amy Williams, Chief Clinical Officer at The Headstrong Project, a member of the Veteran Wellness Alliance. "By joining forces with other organizations that provide mental and brain health care, we're able to make a stronger impact and more effectively meet the needs of the military community."

It starts with completing a basic intake form. You can do it for yourself or a loved one who needs assistance. Then one of Check-In's care coordinators will guide you through the process, matching the need with the most suitable care provider.

Check-In has helped the Avalon Action Alliance reach a wider audience of veterans facing post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and substance abuse and connecting them with care, CEO Brennan said.

"We have received a large number of referrals, have numerous veterans that have been treated, and many more in the pipeline," he said. "The network makes it possible for our veterans to find resources to help them, in one place. It is critical to make referrals seamless to help the veteran get to the right program at the right time, to accelerate their return to being at the top of their game."

At the end of the day, it is about supporting veterans and military family members at every stage of their journey with vetted resources.

If you or a loved one are in immediate crisis, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 or 911.

We believe that with proper care, service members and veterans can continue to thrive on and off the battlefield.

Blayne Smith is interim Director of Health and Well-Being for Veterans and Military Families at the George W. Bush Institute. Mike Hutchings is the CEO of Combined Arms

