Somethings and Meridian Health Plan of Illinois Partner to Offer Peer-Based Mental Health Support for YouthCare and Meridian Youth

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somethings, a digital mental health platform built to support teens and young adults through peer connection, announced a partnership with Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. (Meridian) to offer access to peer-based mental health support for its Medicaid plan members and YouthCare HealthChoice Illinois (YouthCare) members ages 13 to 21 across Illinois. The partnership gives more than 159,000 members access to Somethings' youth-centered mental health support.

This partnership comes at a critical time for youth mental health in Illinois. Suicide is the third leading cause of death in the state for people ages 5 to 34, and the fourth leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 14, according to the latest Illinois Department of Public Health data. Recent youth health survey data from Advance Illinois also shows that nearly four in ten Illinois high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and more than one in four report experiencing poor mental health most of the time during the past year, underscoring the need for accessible early intervention and sustained support.

"Mental health is an essential aspect of everyone's overall well-being," said Cristal Gary, Meridian Plan President and CEO. "Through our partnership with Somethings, we're giving our teenage and young adult members another supportive resource that is youth-friendly and tailored to their developmental needs, aligned with how young people prefer to seek assistance today."

Through this collaboration, Meridian is enhancing its behavioral health ecosystem by adding Somethings' clinically supervised, digital peer support model. Teen and young adult members of Meridian's Medicaid and YouthCare plans can access early, approachable mental health support outside of traditional clinical settings, supporting Meridian's and YouthCare's efforts to improve access, promote preventive care, and engage youth in age-appropriate ways, particularly for members who may face barriers to traditional behavioral health services.

Meridian manages care for Illinois Medicaid-enrollees through the HealthChoice Illinois program and YouthCare, a specialized program designed to address the healthcare needs of youth in the care of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and former youth in care.

For youth in care (within the foster care system), accessible mental health support can be especially important. The National Foster Youth Institute notes that, on average, four out of every five children and adolescents enter foster care with serious mental health issues. This partnership offers youth private, on-demand access to mental health support and helps bridge critical gaps in care.

"This partnership with Meridian and YouthCare reflects a shared commitment to early intervention, accessibility, and meeting teens and young adults with support that feels relatable, stigma-free, and available when they need it most," said Patrick Gilligan, Founder and CEO of Somethings.

Somethings provides a safe, structured digital platform with trained peer mentors who have lived experience and are supported by licensed clinicians. The model complements existing behavioral health services by helping teens and young adults build resilience, emotional skills, and connection before concerns escalate. When additional support is needed, Somethings connects individuals to virtual therapy through its in-house providers, covered under the Meridian Medicaid plan and YouthCare.

To learn more about Somethings or connect a teen with support, visit somethings.com or reach out through Instagram or TikTok at @somethings_mentorship.

About Meridian Health Plan of Illinois

Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. and its family of health plans provide government-sponsored managed care to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs. This includes Meridian's Medicaid Plan, YouthCare HealthChoice Illinois, Wellcare (Medicare Advantage plans), Wellcare By Meridian (Medicare-Medicaid plans), and Ambetter Marketplace plans. Meridian connects members to care and offers comprehensive services to support lifelong health and wellness. Meridian is a company of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Learn more at ILmeridian.com.

About Somethings

Founded in 2021, Somethings is a digital mental health platform providing peer support to teens and young adults ages 13 to 26. By combining trained peer mentors, technology-enabled care, and partnerships with schools and healthcare organizations, Somethings helps young people navigate life's challenges and build resilience. Learn more at somethings.com .

Media Contacts:

Meridian Health Plan Illinois, Inc.

Allison Morgan-Cook, Meridian Communications

[email protected]

Somethings

Drew Englander, Chief of Staff

[email protected]

203-858-4346

SOURCE Somethings