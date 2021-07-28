Sometimes a Little Baggage Is a Very Good Thing

GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich, CT based romp7 ( romp7.com ) unveils two new customizable backpacks for back-to-school or back-to-travel.

The bags are a welcome new concept in a usually stale, monotonous industry: you can customize your bag to reflect your passion. Pick from an exclusive line of over twenty patches to make your unique backpack stand out in a sea of boring nylon bags. Not only are they pretty cool, but these new backpacks deliver premium durability and functionality starting at $60.

Backpack Image

The packs join the romp7 line-up of activewear and gear - sweats, tees, water bottles, and cool lids.

Feel even better about your purchase with 5% of net profits going to help animals and the environment.



Romp7 - Designed in Brooklyn and Greenwich, but made to go everywhere.

Contact: Rachel Overton

Phone: 917-887-1957

Email: [email protected]

