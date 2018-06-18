Sometimes Work is Best Left at Work, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Work can feel all-consuming because of how much time, energy, and thought can go into it, for CEOs and employees alike. People look forward to the end of the day when they can finally put their work down and relax a little. But in some situations, they may feel obligated to take work home. Brandon Frere, the successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, advises being careful with how often work is brought home because of how important rest is.

Credit: Dean Drobot/Bigstock

"A project that has been stumping someone with how to proceed might be tempting to take home, but in some cases, it may be better to leave that project at work and think about it again when you clock in next. Trying to work on it constantly may not yield the desired results while taking a break gives the mind a chance to rest and may allow for a creative solution to come forward," says Frere.

Resting and taking time to separate from work is important. Bringing work home will usually mean less time to rest, which may impact the work performance of the next workday. For a CEO it may feel harder to step away from a project even overnight, but it is just as important for a leader to get rest, too. "The work will get done one way or another, and it shouldn't mean sacrificing free time to do so. It may come down to taking a project home on some occasions, but making that a habit should be avoided," said Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

leaving-work-at-work.jpg

Leaving Work at Work

Credit: Dean Drobot/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Frere Enterprises home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sometimes-work-is-best-left-at-work-says-brandon-frere-300667834.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises