SOMiC Offers Holiday Discounts on 5 Headphones, Making Them the Perfect Christmas Gifts

An example of product innovation and pleasing design is the SOMiC G951 Pink , a pink pair of gaming headset with detachable cat ears and an overall cute design. Besides being an outstanding Christmas gift for girl gamers and children, the SOMiC G951 Pink backs up its attractive pinky design with a full set of excellent specs. Among the ones worth listing are a realistic vibration system, a true virtual 7.1 multi-channel sound technology, large-size earmuffs with an outstanding passive noise-reduction system and high-quality speakers. This product has already sold more than 45,000 pairs and has received lots of positive reviews. Customers interested in trying out this model can also opt for its newest version, the SOMiC G951S Pink . With a 73% discount and a lower price compared to the SOMiC G951 Pink, the SOMiC G951S Pink is a true gem of advanced sound technology and versatility. The G951S has a 3.5mm interface and can be used on a computer, smartphone, Xbox, PS4 and many other devices.

Another perfect gift for Christmas is the SOMiC G801, a gaming headset with a detachable microphone and a 3.5 mm jack. For a more than affordable price, gaming enthusiasts can bring home a gaming headset with a 40mm sound unit, built-in high-performance speakers, and a high standard of hardware configuration and fidelity. Customers will be able to hear a crystal-clear and dynamic sound while playing games where a rich bass effect can make the difference in terms of gaming experience, like PUBG, Fortnite, Free Fire, League of Legends, Call of Duty, CSGO, and many more. The adaptability of the SOMiC G951S Pink has been expanded with the SOMiC G801, which is compatible with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, smartphones, iPhones, iPads, PC, and other devices with a 3.5mm jack. Easy to store and carry, this gaming headset offers all gaming enthusiasts a pair of large soft earmuffs and an adjustable headband, which ensure a pleasant gaming experience anywhere and for extended periods of time.

While the two products mentioned above can attract the hearts of most gamers, SOMiC has also prepared amazing Christmas gifts for music lovers and for people always on the go. After extensive research on the needs of this group of customers, SOMiC launched a new pair of Bluetooth and Wireless music headphones, the SOMiC SC2000. This pair of over-ear headphones is compatible with 4.1 Bluetooth devices; it also has active noise canceling system and a HiFi stereo sound deep bass technology. With its built-in 40mm large-sized sound unit, the SOMiC SC2000 ensures a stereo and clear sound output in high fidelity, which is a perfect feature for enjoying music and movies. Besides its high-fidelity audio performance, its 600 mAh battery can offer up to 24 hours of playtime, and it supports a plug-in 3.5mm port. When listening to music in noisy environments, customers can avoid raising the volume, a habit which can damage their hearing. The SOMiC SC2000 can isolate external noises and thus protect the users' hearing.

Another product worth mentioning is the SOMiC W3, a wireless and Bluetooth music earphones with a CVC noise-canceling microphone. It is the perfect Christmas gift for fitness and sports enthusiasts because its Bluetooth 4.1 system is paired with a weight of only 15g. Its wireless design is compatible with iPhone, tablet, iPod, iPad, MP3 and systems such as Windows, IOS, and Android. The SOMiC W3 can be used for up to 8 hours in its wireless mode, and if there is no signal for 5 minutes, it will automatically disconnect to save power.

SOMiC has really taken into consideration the needs of every group of users; and that is why this leading audio company has launched the SOMiC MM185, a pair of music DJ headphones perfect for all those with higher audio requirements. Its new HD 50mm driver unit provides an amazingly high-quality sound experience, and its foldable design ensures that higher portability and convenience. Regarding its stylish design, the SOMiC MM185 comes with 360° metal wiredrawing ear covers, which are combined with an anti-twist flat cable and a 24k gold plated plug. It can suit most music instruments, iPhones, iPads, iPods, and several other devices. Its ultra-thin composite diaphragm and dynamic bass feedback technology offer excellent sound reproduction.

No matter what the user's audio needs are, SOMiC has created a product precisely for every one of them and aims to always release new and better headphones, earphones, and headsets. However, high-quality products often can be beyond the reach and budget of most consumers. That is why SOMiC frequently offers very appealing discounts, especially when important events and holidays are approaching.

For Christmas, SOMiC has created special coupons and discounts worth $20 off their gaming headphones, gaming headsets, music headphones, and music earphones.

SOMiC is a well-known brand among audiovisuals and computer peripheral products in China, and it has occupied the first place in terms of market share for 12 consecutive years. All customers interested in discovering more about this brand can visit the SOMiC official website. All partners interested in reselling the SOMiC audio products are warmly invited to contact them through the channels listed here below.

