Somite Therapeutics to Present at the 27th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT)

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somite Therapeutics , a tech-bio company leveraging big data and AI to introduce novel cell replacement therapies, today announced that the Company will present a poster at the upcoming American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) Meeting, taking place May 7 – 11, 2024, in Baltimore, MD and virtually.

Kristy J. Brown, Ph.D., SVP of Translational Development at Somite Therapeutics, will be presenting Somite's platform that leverages AI to optimize cell differentiation protocols for large-scale production of differentiated muscular, dermal, tendon and skeletal (bones and cartilage) human cells harnessing somite-derived cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells (PSCs). See full abstract here .

Additionally, a poster from the laboratory of Olivier Pourquie, Ph.D., a scientific co-founder of Somite Therapeutics, will highlight the latest developments of muscle differentiation protocol that allowed Somite to double the proportion of satellite cells in human iPS-derived myogenic cultures and enhanced the maturity/fusion ability as demonstrated in an in vivo model. See full abstract here .

Founded in October 2023, Somite is building AI foundation models to produce human tissue at scale for cell therapies. These therapies have the potential to treat a wide range of diseases that involve the loss or deficiency of cell populations, such as diabetes, obesity, and muscular dystrophies.

The founding team comprises six distinguished experts in their respective fields: Dr. Micha Breakstone, a seasoned AI entrepreneur who successfully sold Chorus.ai, serves as the CEO. Joining him are the CTO, Dr. Jonathan Rosenfeld, who pioneered AI scaling laws at MIT, along with Boston-based scientists Dr. Olivier Pourquie, Dr. Allon Klein, Dr. Cliff Tabin, and Dr. Jay Shendure, who bring expertise in developmental biology, stem cells, single cell analysis, and computational biology.

Somite.ai is a venture-backed company aiming to become the OpenAI of stem cell biology, developing AI foundation models to produce human tissue for cell therapies at scale for diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and muscular dystrophies. Somite's AI platform, AlphaStem, fuels a virtuous cycle: It enables new cell therapies, generating massive data that further improve the platform, empowering even faster therapy creation with broader applications.

Incorporated in Oct. 2023, Somite.ai has raised $5.3m to date.

Somite Management Team:

Micha Breakstone, PhD: CEO and Co-founder - Repeat AI entrepreneur (Chorus.ai acq. for $575m )

Jonathan Rosenfeld , PhD: CTO and Co-founder - Head of the Fundamental AI group at MIT FutureTech

Carl Morris , PhD: Chief Scientific Officer

Kristy Brown , PhD: SVP Translational Development

Scientific Co-founders:

Olivier Pourquie, PhD: Professor of Genetics and Pathology, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital

Allon Klein , PhD: Associate Professor of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School

Cliff Tabin , PhD: Chair of the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School

Jay Shendure , PhD: HHMI Professor of Genome Sciences at University of Washington

Website: www.somite.ai

