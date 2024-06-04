Sommarøy Spirits Expands Grocery Footprint at Jewel-Osco and Whole Foods

Leading Mid-Strength Spirit Brand Closes Gap Between Non-Alc and Full-Proof Spirits to Make Moderation More Accessible

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreaming of an easier way to wake up the next workday without a martini-induced headache, or seamlessly transition to a glass of wine at dinner without feeling out of control? There are now more choices for the nearly 65% of adults nationwide moderating their alcohol intake. Sommarøy Spirits – mid-strength gin and vodka with zero carbs, lower calories and two-thirds the alcohol of traditional spirits – is expanding its grocery footprint, offering more consumers a sophisticated, full-flavor option to embrace true moderation.

The no- and low-alcohol market grew by more than 7% in 2022 according to IWSR. With an ABV of 27.5% – one-third less than the alcohol content of traditional spirits – Sommarøy is officially defining the mid-strength category as spirits between 25-30% ABV. As a result, retailers like Jewel-Osco and Whole Foods Market are now reserving shelf space to meet consumer demand for quality spirits between non-alcoholic and full proof.

Already available in major beverage retailers like Total Wine & More, Lee's Discount Liquor and Binny's Beverage Depot, Sommarøy Vodka is now available in 73 Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois and Sommarøy Gin is available at 53 Whole Foods stores across 12 states, with distribution anticipated to expand significantly by year's end.

"Our entry into Jewel-Osco and expansion within Whole Foods stores proves the profitability of the burgeoning mid-strength market segment for retailers," says James Cosma, CEO and co-founder of Sommarøy Spirits. "People don't want all or nothing when it comes to moderating their drinking – sometimes you want a mellow buzz without going completely non-alc or settling for a watered-down cocktail. More consumers can now add the solution directly to their shopping carts."

Landing on-shelf at major grocery retailers across the country are just some of the brand's recent successes. Sommarøy Spirits have also been awarded various industry accolades, including the New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC) Low Proof Spirit Producer of the Year. Sommarøy Gin and Vodka have won NYISC Silver (92 points) and Gold (94 points), 2024 SIP Awards Double Gold and Gold, a 97 and 95 rating from The Tasting Panel Magazine and Gold (93 points) and Silver (88 points) from Beverage Tasting Institute, respectively.

Start your moderation-minded journey today. To find a retailer near you, mid-strength cocktail recipes and stay in the loop with the latest news and product drops, visit SommaroySpirits.com and follow @SommaroySpirits.

About Sommarøy Spirits

Sommarøy Spirits are premium craft-distilled Vodka and Gin with zero carbs, lower calories and two-thirds the alcohol of traditional spirits. Crafted in small-batches with legacy distilling techniques, Sommarøy Gin and Vodka are 55-proof (27.5% ABV), unflavored and gluten-free with a smooth taste that can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or mixed in a cocktail. In addition to availability online at shop.sommaroyspirits.com, Sommarøy Vodka and Gin is available in more than 320 retail locations across the country (and counting) – including Whole Foods, Jewel-Osco and Total Wine & More. It is also available regionally in Illinois at select and Binny's Beverage Depot locations, Nevada at Lee's Discount Liquors and other independent retailers. Sommarøy Spirits can also be found in Chicago at Gibson's Restaurant Group, Boka Restaurant Group and Ballyhoo Hospitality locations. To find Sommarøy near you, visit www.sommaroyspirits.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook at @SommaroySpirits.

