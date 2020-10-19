Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler Attorneys Rated Among the Best in Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys with personal injury and commercial litigation trial firm Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler have earned selection to the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers list, a prestigious legal guide that highlights Texas' top attorneys.

Name partners Andrew Sommerman, George "Tex" Quesada and Laura Benitez Geisler are honored for their work representing plaintiffs in personal injury disputes, while name partner Sean McCaffity earned recognition for his work in business litigation. Of Counsel Al Ellis is also honored for his personal injury litigation work with plaintiffs.

"We work extremely hard to make sure our clients, who are often going through physical and emotional hardships, receive the justice they deserve," said Andy Sommerman. "We are grateful that our peers honor and recognize what we do."

The Texas Super Lawyers list is compiled from a rigorous vetting process that starts with a statewide survey of lawyers, followed by a blue-ribbon panel review of the state's leading attorneys. Final selection is determined after an extensive editorial review. Thomson Reuters publishes the annual list in the November editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. The complete list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com .

The Dallas-based firm and its attorneys have earned group and individual accolades for their expertise in personal injury and commercial litigation, including recognition in U.S. News/Best Law Firms and Best Lawyers in America. The firm's attorneys also have earned honors from Texas Rising Stars.

Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler, LLP, has a distinguished reputation for knowledgeable and assertive legal representation in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death and commercial litigation. Since formation, the firm has handled more than 4,000 personal injury cases, negotiated thousands of settlements and taken hundreds of cases to trial. Visit https://www.textrial.com/.

