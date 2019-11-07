Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler Earns Best Law Firms 2020 Recognition

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury and commercial litigation trial firm Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler is among the leading law firms in the nation for personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs, according to U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America.

The firm is ranked in the top tier of Dallas-Fort Worth law firms in the 2020 Best Law Firms guide.

"Our team is dedicated to seeking justice for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries," said name partner Andrew Sommerman. "We are honored that our clients and peers recognize our hard work."

The Best Law Firms list is compiled from client and attorney evaluations, along with editorial review of the information provided by individual firms. The full 2020 listing of best law firms can be viewed at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/ .

A firm must have had at least one attorney recognized in the 2020 The Best Lawyers in America guide to earn eligibility. Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler has five attorneys in the 2020 edition of the Best Lawyers guide.

Mr. Sommerman, George "Tex" Quesada, Laura Benitez Geisler and Al Ellis earned honors for their plaintiffs' personal injury litigation work. Mr. Sommerman also was recognized for his commercial litigation expertise. Sean McCaffity made the Best Lawyers listing for the first time for his work in bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights as well as insolvency and reorganization law.

The Dallas-based firm has earned multiple accolades for its expertise in personal injury and commercial litigation. The firm's attorneys also have earned honors from Texas Super Lawyers.

Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler, LLP, has a distinguished reputation for knowledgeable and assertive legal representation in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death and commercial litigation. Since formation, the firm has handled more than 4,000 personal injury cases, negotiated thousands of settlements and taken hundreds of cases to trial. Visit https://www.textrial.com/ .

