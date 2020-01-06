Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler's Jody Rodenberg Among Dallas' Top Young Attorneys for 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law firm Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler is pleased to announce that Jody Rodenberg has earned a spot on the list of D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 for 2020, an annual recognition of the top young attorneys in North Texas.

"I'm honored to be recognized among this very talented group, especially since it's based on nominations by our peers," said Ms. Rodenberg. "That really means a lot."

Along with peer nominations, selection to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 involves an extensive evaluation process including a blue-ribbon panel and final review by the magazine's editorial team.

Known for her work in business litigation, Ms. Rodenberg also handles employment and ERISA lawsuits, personal injury, wrongful death and medical malpractice cases. Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers magazine has recognized her since 2017 as a Texas Rising Star for her business litigation expertise.

"Jody is a smart, talented attorney who strives for the best possible outcome for our clients," said firm name partner Andrew Sommerman. "She earned this recognition, and we are very proud of her."

Ms. Rodenberg is a member of the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association and the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, which honored her with a special recognition award in 2017. She obtained her law degree from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, with honors, in 2011. She received her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University.

Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler, LLP, has a distinguished reputation for knowledgeable and assertive legal representation in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death and commercial litigation. Since formation, the firm has handled more than 4,000 personal injury cases, negotiated thousands of settlements and taken hundreds of cases to trial. Visit https://www.textrial.com/.

